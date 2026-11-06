🏗️ Rochester, NY Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Rochester’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from early‑career to senior leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about PLC programming, HMI development, and industrial automation in fluid process industries (food & beverage, dairy, water treatment, etc.). You’ll work on electrical design, control panels, VFDs, and commissioning, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and relocation noted in the posting.

Employer: The Bell Company (employee‑owned mechanical contractor)

(employee‑owned mechanical contractor) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000/year

Lead the BIM/virtual design team on hospitals, labs, and large industrial projects using Revit, SysQue, Navisworks, and AutoCAD. This comes with strong perks: employee ownership (ESOP), annual bonus program, 401(k) with employer grant, paid vacation/holidays, relocation help, and employer‑paid life insurance.

Employer: Re:Build Optimation

Location: Rochester & Rush, NY (on-site with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $98,000/year

Great fit if you have 0–2 years’ experience and want hands‑on work in PLC programming, HMIs, and industrial automation across industries like energy, chemicals, and food & beverage. You’ll join a large multi‑disciplinary team with a comprehensive benefits package and company ownership for all employees.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000 – $218,000/year (NY range)

Senior role leading stray light and radiometric analysis for advanced space and defense EO/IR systems. You’ll work with tools like FRED, CodeV, or Zemax, guide cross‑functional teams, and enjoy a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off) plus a broad benefits package (health, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, education assistance, and more).

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Location: Rochester, NY (office-based with some field work)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $95,000/year

Join a national team working on civil and environmental projects from proposal through design and construction support. You’ll use AutoCAD/Civil 3D, do field reconnaissance, modeling, report writing, and help mentor junior staff, with a focus on community and environmental impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills are a strong match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.