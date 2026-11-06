📅 Kathak dance show & workshop at Central Library Dec 5

📅 Kathak dance show & mini workshop at Central Library

Enjoy a lively South Asian dance performance right at the library!

On Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2:30–3:30pm, Rochester Rangoli from the University of Rochester will perform Kathak, a classical dance form from South Asia.

The event takes place in Harold Hacker Hall at the Central Library (Rundel building). After the performance, there will be a mini workshop where you can learn some of the dance steps. Joining the workshop is optional.

This is an in-person, all-ages event and is listed under Arts & Literature – Performance.

Just show up at Central Library – Harold Hacker Hall on Dec 5 at 2:30pm to take part.