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📅 Kathak dance show & workshop at Central Library Dec 5
📅 Kathak dance show & mini workshop at Central Library
Enjoy a lively South Asian dance performance right at the library!
On Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2:30–3:30pm, Rochester Rangoli from the University of Rochester will perform Kathak, a classical dance form from South Asia.
The event takes place in Harold Hacker Hall at the Central Library (Rundel building). After the performance, there will be a mini workshop where you can learn some of the dance steps. Joining the workshop is optional.
This is an in-person, all-ages event and is listed under Arts & Literature – Performance.
Just show up at Central Library – Harold Hacker Hall on Dec 5 at 2:30pm to take part.
More Info: Kathak Dance Performance and Workshop with Rochest...
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