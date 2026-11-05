📋 Rochester NY Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Lead Roles

Rochester has a nice mix of admin jobs right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-paying project lead roles. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,900 – $134,000/year

Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead complex records and contracts projects that support compliance across the Deloitte US firm. This role is great if you have 3+ years of records management, strong project management skills, and want to run big, data-heavy projects with impact.

Employer: The Village at Maiden Park

The Village at Maiden Park Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time (weekends required)

(weekends required) Salary: $16.25 – $17.00/hour

Be the friendly first face at a senior living community, handling phones, visitors, mail, and light office work. Good fit if you have senior living experience, like helping residents and families, and want a flexible, in-person schedule.

Employer: Buffalo Aesthetics

Buffalo Aesthetics Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour (full-time package worth $40,000+ with benefits)

Front desk and customer care role at a busy medical aesthetics office, handling booking, patient flow, phones, and payments. Nice option if you love beauty and self-care, want health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and are curious about the medical aesthetics field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—having a few solid options ready makes job hunting a lot less stressful.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.