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📋 Rochester NY Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Lead Roles
Rochester has a nice mix of admin jobs right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-paying project lead roles. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
The Specialist Lead, Records & Contracts
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,900 – $134,000/year
- Application deadline: November 30, 2026
Lead complex records and contracts projects that support compliance across the Deloitte US firm. This role is great if you have 3+ years of records management, strong project management skills, and want to run big, data-heavy projects with impact.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: The Village at Maiden Park
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time (weekends required)
- Salary: $16.25 – $17.00/hour
Be the friendly first face at a senior living community, handling phones, visitors, mail, and light office work. Good fit if you have senior living experience, like helping residents and families, and want a flexible, in-person schedule.
Customer Care Representative
- Employer: Buffalo Aesthetics
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour (full-time package worth $40,000+ with benefits)
Front desk and customer care role at a busy medical aesthetics office, handling booking, patient flow, phones, and payments. Nice option if you love beauty and self-care, want health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and are curious about the medical aesthetics field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—having a few solid options ready makes job hunting a lot less stressful.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.