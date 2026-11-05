🚔 Rochester NY Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Roles

Rochester has a steady flow of public safety openings right now, especially part-time roles with set schedules and room to grow.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and keeping places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.54/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

You’ll monitor calls, alarms, and cameras, then dispatch the right response at a tech/media/telecom site. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, like overnight shifts, and want access to extra shifts, paid training, and a retirement savings plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.75/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 4:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role at an aerospace/defense site, focused on walking/vehicle patrols, checking access points, and writing reports. Great if you like being active on your feet and want steady early-morning hours plus paid training and shift-claim tools.

Employer: Goldfish Swim School

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (described as “great pay”)

Teach kids water safety and swim skills in a warm indoor pool, using the Goldfish curriculum. Comes with paid training, flexible hours, free uniforms, snacks, 401(k), and chances to move into leadership if you have lifeguard/CPR/First Aid and enjoy working with children.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.