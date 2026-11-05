🏭 Rochester, NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rochester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady shifts for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to work with tools, machines, and your brain.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Rochester, NY (200 Boxart St)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $34.11–$37.76 per hour

You’ll handle preventative and emergency maintenance on production equipment, including electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of mechanical experience and like troubleshooting in a fast-paced plant with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Precise Tool and Manufacturing

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Internship / Full-time hours

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Work in a large CNC manufacturing shop, assembling parts to spec using air tools and hand tools, doing visual inspections, and helping with shipping prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) with match, plus a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: CSW, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour

Help build the cutting dies that make packaging for grocery, beverage, and retail products. You’ll cut and install steel rule, follow job specs, and inspect finished dies. This role offers on-the-job training, overtime opportunities, and a solid benefits package with health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Rochester tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.