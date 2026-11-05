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🏭 Rochester, NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rochester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady shifts for people who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to work with tools, machines, and your brain.
Maintenance Tech - B Crew
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Rochester, NY (200 Boxart St)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $34.11–$37.76 per hour
You’ll handle preventative and emergency maintenance on production equipment, including electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of mechanical experience and like troubleshooting in a fast-paced plant with strong benefits and growth potential.
Assembler
- Employer: Precise Tool and Manufacturing
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Internship / Full-time hours
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
Work in a large CNC manufacturing shop, assembling parts to spec using air tools and hand tools, doing visual inspections, and helping with shipping prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) with match, plus a clear path to grow your skills.
Cutting Die Rule Person
- Employer: CSW, Inc.
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour
Help build the cutting dies that make packaging for grocery, beverage, and retail products. You’ll cut and install steel rule, follow job specs, and inspect finished dies. This role offers on-the-job training, overtime opportunities, and a solid benefits package with health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Rochester tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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