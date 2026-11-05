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🏥 Rochester, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, in diagnostics, or supporting patients behind the scenes. Here are some standout roles hiring in and around Rochester, NY.
Nursing Shift Supervisor – Unity Hospital
Employer: Rochester Regional Health
Location: Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time, off shifts (evenings/nights/weekends/holidays)
Salary: $85,000 – $125,000/year
Lead nursing operations across a 400+ bed campus during off shifts. Great fit for experienced RNs who like problem-solving, staffing decisions, and supporting teams across med/surg, OB, critical care, and ED.
Clinical Resource Coordinator (RN) – Potsdam, NY
Employer: Rochester Regional Health
Location: Potsdam, NY (outpatient practice)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Salary: $66,000 – $84,200/year
Outpatient RN team-lead role focused on care coordination, chronic disease management, and mentoring clinic staff. Good for nurses who enjoy steady weekday hours and building long-term patient relationships.
Registered Nurse – Tuberculosis Control Program
Employer: Monroe County Public Health
Location: Rochester, NY (travel within Monroe County)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,593 – $84,033/year
Deadline: November 25, 2026 – 5:00 pm
Community-focused RN role managing TB patients: assessments, meds, education, and case management. Ideal if you like public health, field work, and working with a multidisciplinary team.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,004/week
Employer: ARMStaffing
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (Mon–Thu 9:30 pm–8:00 am)
Pay: Approx. $3,004/week
Night-shift CT role in a Level 1 trauma environment. You’ll handle advanced imaging, IV starts, EPIC documentation, and PACS—great for experienced CT techs who like high-acuity work and strong weekly pay.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,352/week
Employer: AHS Staffing
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4×10 nights
Pay: Estimated $3,352/week
Travel CT contract with detailed breakdown of taxable pay and stipends. Good match if you want strong weekly income plus full benefits and housing/per diem support.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,167/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights
Pay: Estimated $3,167/week
High-paying CT travel role with housing options and 401(k) match. You’ll run CT scans, assist with contrast and interventional procedures, and manage imaging workflow.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,071/week
Employer: TRS Healthcare
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights
Pay: Estimated $3,071/week
Night CT contract with a long-established, RN-founded agency. Good for techs who want steady hours and support from a travel-focused team.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,168/week
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr nights
Pay: Estimated $3,168/week
CT travel role with day-1 benefits and license reimbursement. Nice option if you prefer 8-hour nights and want close recruiter support.
Interpreter (Full-Time Days)
Employer: Rochester Regional Health
Location: RGH Riedman Health Center, Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time, weekday days
Pay: $20 – $26/hour
Use your language skills to support non-English-speaking patients and families. You’ll interpret clinical visits, help with cultural needs, and translate documents in a daytime schedule.
RN – MedSurg/Tele (Travel)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4×12 nights (48 hrs/week)
Pay: Approx. $2,867/week
High-hour MedSurg/Tele contract—great if you want to maximize weekly pay. You’ll care for a wide mix of patients and use strong tele and IV skills.
Certified OR Tech / Surgical Tech (CST)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 days
Pay: Approx. $1,586/week
Support a busy OR across multiple specialties (Ortho, General, GU, GYN, and more). Good for CSTs who like variety and a fast-paced surgical environment.
RN – ER/ED (Travel)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 rotating
Pay: Approx. $2,428/week
Emergency Room travel role for experienced RNs who can handle high-stress, high-acuity situations. Rotating shifts offer some schedule variety.
RN – CVICU (Travel)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 nights
Pay: Approx. $2,103/week
Night CVICU contract caring for post-cardiac surgery patients. Best for RNs with strong cardiac and critical care experience.
Gastroenterologist – Rochester General Hospital
Employer: Rochester Regional Health
Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $600,000 – $700,000/year
Join a 10-physician GI team with 6 APPs, doing a mix of outpatient, inpatient, and procedures plus teaching. Includes sign-on bonus, relocation, CME support, and full benefits.
Registered Nurse 2 Community (NY HELPS) – Rochester Psychiatric Center
Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time, community-based
Pay Info: Hiring rate includes base Grade 20 pay plus $10,428 increased hiring rate and $20,000 geographic pay; job rate also includes the $20,000 geographic differential.
Community RN role working with individuals with mental illness preparing for discharge to skilled nursing. Strong state benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,172/week
Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr days
Pay: Estimated $3,172/week
Cath Lab tech role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac and vascular procedures. Great for experienced techs who like high-intensity procedural work and strong stipends.
Travel Med-Surg RN – $2,142/week
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 3×12 nights
Pay: Estimated $2,142/week
Night Med-Surg contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and 401(k). Good if you want a slightly longer assignment with a big-name travel agency.
Travel Emergency Room RN – Rochester
Employer: Gifted Healthcare
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 3×12 rotating
ER travel role focused on triage, emergency interventions, and medication administration. Solid fit for ER nurses who like variety and rotating shifts.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,025/week
Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights
Pay: Estimated $3,025/week
Night MRI tech contract with weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you’re comfortable with advanced MRI imaging and prefer overnight work.
Medical Assistant – Women’s Health, Clinton Crossing
Employer: Rochester Regional Health
Location: 995 Senator Keating Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 am–4:30 pm
Pay: $17.85 – $20.00/hour
Clinic-based MA role in women’s health, combining vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and front-desk support. Great entry-to-mid level spot if you want steady weekday hours in OB/GYN care.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can share with you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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