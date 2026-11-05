🏥 Rochester, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, in diagnostics, or supporting patients behind the scenes. Here are some standout roles hiring in and around Rochester, NY.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, off shifts (evenings/nights/weekends/holidays)

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000/year

Lead nursing operations across a 400+ bed campus during off shifts. Great fit for experienced RNs who like problem-solving, staffing decisions, and supporting teams across med/surg, OB, critical care, and ED.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Potsdam, NY (outpatient practice)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $66,000 – $84,200/year

Outpatient RN team-lead role focused on care coordination, chronic disease management, and mentoring clinic staff. Good for nurses who enjoy steady weekday hours and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Monroe County Public Health

Location: Rochester, NY (travel within Monroe County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,593 – $84,033/year

Deadline: November 25, 2026 – 5:00 pm

Community-focused RN role managing TB patients: assessments, meds, education, and case management. Ideal if you like public health, field work, and working with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (Mon–Thu 9:30 pm–8:00 am)

Pay: Approx. $3,004/week

Night-shift CT role in a Level 1 trauma environment. You’ll handle advanced imaging, IV starts, EPIC documentation, and PACS—great for experienced CT techs who like high-acuity work and strong weekly pay.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4×10 nights

Pay: Estimated $3,352/week

Travel CT contract with detailed breakdown of taxable pay and stipends. Good match if you want strong weekly income plus full benefits and housing/per diem support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights

Pay: Estimated $3,167/week

High-paying CT travel role with housing options and 401(k) match. You’ll run CT scans, assist with contrast and interventional procedures, and manage imaging workflow.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights

Pay: Estimated $3,071/week

Night CT contract with a long-established, RN-founded agency. Good for techs who want steady hours and support from a travel-focused team.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr nights

Pay: Estimated $3,168/week

CT travel role with day-1 benefits and license reimbursement. Nice option if you prefer 8-hour nights and want close recruiter support.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: RGH Riedman Health Center, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, weekday days

Pay: $20 – $26/hour

Use your language skills to support non-English-speaking patients and families. You’ll interpret clinical visits, help with cultural needs, and translate documents in a daytime schedule.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4×12 nights (48 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $2,867/week

High-hour MedSurg/Tele contract—great if you want to maximize weekly pay. You’ll care for a wide mix of patients and use strong tele and IV skills.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 days

Pay: Approx. $1,586/week

Support a busy OR across multiple specialties (Ortho, General, GU, GYN, and more). Good for CSTs who like variety and a fast-paced surgical environment.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 rotating

Pay: Approx. $2,428/week

Emergency Room travel role for experienced RNs who can handle high-stress, high-acuity situations. Rotating shifts offer some schedule variety.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3×12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,103/week

Night CVICU contract caring for post-cardiac surgery patients. Best for RNs with strong cardiac and critical care experience.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $600,000 – $700,000/year

Join a 10-physician GI team with 6 APPs, doing a mix of outpatient, inpatient, and procedures plus teaching. Includes sign-on bonus, relocation, CME support, and full benefits.

Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, community-based

Pay Info: Hiring rate includes base Grade 20 pay plus $10,428 increased hiring rate and $20,000 geographic pay; job rate also includes the $20,000 geographic differential.

Community RN role working with individuals with mental illness preparing for discharge to skilled nursing. Strong state benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr days

Pay: Estimated $3,172/week

Cath Lab tech role assisting with diagnostic and interventional cardiac and vascular procedures. Great for experienced techs who like high-intensity procedural work and strong stipends.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 3×12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,142/week

Night Med-Surg contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and 401(k). Good if you want a slightly longer assignment with a big-name travel agency.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 3×12 rotating

ER travel role focused on triage, emergency interventions, and medication administration. Solid fit for ER nurses who like variety and rotating shifts.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr nights

Pay: Estimated $3,025/week

Night MRI tech contract with weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you’re comfortable with advanced MRI imaging and prefer overnight work.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: 995 Senator Keating Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Pay: $17.85 – $20.00/hour

Clinic-based MA role in women’s health, combining vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and front-desk support. Great entry-to-mid level spot if you want steady weekday hours in OB/GYN care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they can share with you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.