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🍽️ Rochester NY Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $16+/hr
Rochester’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, hospitals, airports, and clubs are all hiring. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes to support them), there’s something here for you.
Cook – Full Time
Employer: The Salvation Army / USA Eastern Territory
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time (35 hrs/wk, Wed–Sun 9:00am–4:30pm)
Pay: Not listed
Help cook and serve meals for shelter clients while keeping the kitchen clean, safe, and organized. Great fit if you can follow recipes, handle a busy kitchen, and want your work to directly support people in need.
Papa Johns Team Member (In Store / Pizza Cook)
Employer: PJ National Upstate (Papa John’s)
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
Make pizzas, keep the kitchen clean, and work in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Offers flexible scheduling, employee discounts, health benefits, and room to grow if you want more hours or responsibility.
Papa Johns Team Member (Shift Leader)
Employer: PJ National Upstate (Papa John’s)
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Part-time and Full-time options
Pay: $16.50–$21.00/hour
Lead shifts, open/close the store, manage inventory and cash, and keep service running smoothly. Good step up if you’ve got customer service skills and want leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced spot.
General Manager
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $55,000–$77,500/year + quarterly bonuses
Run the whole restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and service goals. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, and clear career growth if you’re ready to lead a team and a busy operation.
Cook 1 (Full-Time) – Flight Deck (ROC Airport)
Employer: SSP America
Location: Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport, Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.00/hour
Line cook role inside the airport with full-time hours, benefits, and no super-early or late-night shifts. Ideal if you have at least a year of kitchen experience and want a steady, team-focused environment.
Concierge
Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Be the warm first face at a high-end senior living community—greeting residents and guests, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly at the front desk. Great for friendly, detail-oriented people who enjoy helping seniors.
Hospitality Office Associate (Food Tray Delivery)
Employer: Rochester Regional Health – Rochester General Hospital
Location: 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621
Type: Part-time (20 hrs/wk, Mon–Fri 3:45pm–7:45pm, every other weekend)
Pay: $16.25–$18.00/hour
Support patients by organizing menus, delivering meal trays, and coordinating with clinical staff. Good entry into healthcare hospitality with steady hours and a clear, structured role.
Crew Member
Employer: Dunkin’ (Franchise)
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Not listed (typically part-time/shift-based)
Pay: Not listed
Prepare coffee and food, take orders at the counter or drive-thru, and keep the shop clean and stocked. No experience required—good for a first job or anyone who likes a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.
Dishwasher
Employer: Oak Hill Country Club
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time, year-round
Pay: $17.00/hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and supporting cleanliness at a premier private club. Comes with solid benefits, free daily lunch, golf privileges, and chances to grow in the culinary team—no experience needed.
Laundry Attendant
Employer: Oak Hill Country Club
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time, year-round (40 hrs/wk, shifts between 9am–10pm incl. weekends)
Pay: Not listed
Handle washing, drying, and organizing linens and uniforms to keep this private club looking sharp. Good fit if you like active, behind-the-scenes work and want stable hours plus benefits.
If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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