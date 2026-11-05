🍽️ Rochester NY Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $16+/hr

Rochester’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, hospitals, airports, and clubs are all hiring. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes to support them), there’s something here for you.

Employer: The Salvation Army / USA Eastern Territory

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/wk, Wed–Sun 9:00am–4:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Help cook and serve meals for shelter clients while keeping the kitchen clean, safe, and organized. Great fit if you can follow recipes, handle a busy kitchen, and want your work to directly support people in need.

Employer: PJ National Upstate (Papa John’s)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Make pizzas, keep the kitchen clean, and work in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Offers flexible scheduling, employee discounts, health benefits, and room to grow if you want more hours or responsibility.

Employer: PJ National Upstate (Papa John’s)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time and Full-time options

Pay: $16.50–$21.00/hour

Lead shifts, open/close the store, manage inventory and cash, and keep service running smoothly. Good step up if you’ve got customer service skills and want leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced spot.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$77,500/year + quarterly bonuses

Run the whole restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and service goals. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, and clear career growth if you’re ready to lead a team and a busy operation.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Line cook role inside the airport with full-time hours, benefits, and no super-early or late-night shifts. Ideal if you have at least a year of kitchen experience and want a steady, team-focused environment.

Employer: Watermark Retirement Communities

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Be the warm first face at a high-end senior living community—greeting residents and guests, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly at the front desk. Great for friendly, detail-oriented people who enjoy helping seniors.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health – Rochester General Hospital

Location: 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/wk, Mon–Fri 3:45pm–7:45pm, every other weekend)

Pay: $16.25–$18.00/hour

Support patients by organizing menus, delivering meal trays, and coordinating with clinical staff. Good entry into healthcare hospitality with steady hours and a clear, structured role.

Employer: Dunkin’ (Franchise)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Not listed (typically part-time/shift-based)

Pay: Not listed

Prepare coffee and food, take orders at the counter or drive-thru, and keep the shop clean and stocked. No experience required—good for a first job or anyone who likes a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.

Employer: Oak Hill Country Club

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $17.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and supporting cleanliness at a premier private club. Comes with solid benefits, free daily lunch, golf privileges, and chances to grow in the culinary team—no experience needed.

Employer: Oak Hill Country Club

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, year-round (40 hrs/wk, shifts between 9am–10pm incl. weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Handle washing, drying, and organizing linens and uniforms to keep this private club looking sharp. Good fit if you like active, behind-the-scenes work and want stable hours plus benefits.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.