🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Rochester, NY

Rochester has some solid front-line roles right now, from banks to big brands to local franchises. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: ESL Federal Credit Union

ESL Federal Credit Union Location: Rochester, NY (Bulls Head Branch)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.02/hour + 10% bilingual premium , plus annual performance incentive

, plus annual performance incentive Schedule: Monday–Saturday, day shifts (with a weekday off)

Help customers with deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and basic loans while giving financial guidance in both English and Spanish. Strong fit if you have at least 1 year of sales/service experience and want great benefits, paid volunteer time, and room to grow in banking.

Employer: Not listed (retail store)

Not listed (retail store) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, morning (6:30am–3pm) or afternoon (11:30am–8pm)

Keep shelves full, the stockroom organized, and the sales floor looking good. Good for someone who likes physical work, steady hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discount; no prior experience required.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $27.80 per hour (base pay; some roles may earn bonuses)

(base pay; some roles may earn bonuses) Schedule: Variety of shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays

Take inbound calls from customers across the country with billing questions for internet, TV, and phone services. Ideal if you’re patient on the phone, comfortable using multiple computer systems, and want a call-center role with a clear career path and full benefits.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 295 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.25 per hour

Help run daily store operations: supervising staff, handling opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good match if you have some retail or grocery leadership experience and don’t mind a role that’s active and hands-on.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1380 Norton St, Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.25 per hour

Very similar role at a different location: support the Store Manager with staffing, merchandising, loss prevention, and customer service. Expect lifting, lots of walking, and a fast pace, plus benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Goldfish Swim School

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed ("great pay" noted)

Not listed ("great pay" noted) Perks: Free uniforms, snacks, 401(k), flexible hours, paid training

Front desk role at a kids’ swim school: answer phones, handle registrations, schedule parties, and greet families in a warm, fun environment. Nice fit if you enjoy working with children, want flexible hours, and like the idea of a casual, poolside workplace.

Employer: GEICO Local Agency – Rochester East (Webster office)

Location: Rochester, NY area

Type: Full-time (part-time may be available)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support a local GEICO agency by helping walk-in customers, handling front-desk service, and making 80–120+ outbound calls a day. Good stepping stone if you’re interested in getting licensed as an insurance agent and want strong training and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, growth, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.