🤝 Rochester, NY Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Rochester’s nonprofit and public service scene is busy right now, with new roles helping kids, families, and veterans. If you like people-facing work and making a direct impact, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., some flex)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage care for children in New York State’s Health Home program—doing home visits, assessments, and care plans with families and providers. Great fit if you have a human services degree, experience with kids and families, and like a mix of field work and documentation.

Employer: Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce (posting for Olmsted County)

Location: Rochester, NY (role appears tied to Olmsted County public assistance services)

Type: Full-time

Expected starting pay: $27.14–$36.25/hour (full range to $45.35/hour)

Help individuals and families apply for and keep public benefits like medical, food, and cash assistance. You’ll interview clients, verify info, manage a caseload, and keep detailed records—good for detail-oriented people with human services or admin backgrounds.

Employer: Rochester Psychiatric Center (NYS Office of Mental Health)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (NYS position with full benefits)

Provide rehab services to adults with mental illness—assessing needs, helping build treatment plans, and tracking progress. This NY HELPS role is ideal if you have a human services degree plus experience in mental health, addictions, or developmental disabilities and want strong state benefits.

Employer: NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, day & evening rotation

Salary: Not listed (NYS role with robust benefits and PSLF-eligible)

Provide therapy and care coordination for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and forensic backgrounds. You’ll do individual, group, and family therapy, join a multidisciplinary team, and may testify in court—perfect if you’re a Licensed Master Social Worker in NYS looking for meaningful, stable state work.

Employer: YWCA Rochester & Monroe County

Location: Ontario County / based in the Rochester area

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, some evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed (grant-funded role)

Lead programs serving individuals and families facing homelessness and complex health/social needs. You’ll supervise staff, oversee case management and crisis response, handle reporting and compliance, and work closely with DSS and community partners.

Employer: Veterans Outreach Center, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, in person)

Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead outreach to veterans, service members, and military families while building relationships with employers, colleges, shelters, and community groups. Great for someone with outreach or workforce development experience who enjoys being out in the community and supporting veteran employment.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Rochester’s community roles tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.