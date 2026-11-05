🔧 Rochester, NY Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rochester’s building and facilities scene is busy right now. If you’re handy, like fixing things, or enjoy keeping spaces clean and safe, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health Location: Rochester, NY (St. Mary’s Campus, 89 Genesee St)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm , biweekly on-call

, Monday–Friday, , biweekly on-call Pay: $29.09 – $42.00/hour

Lead electrical work across a busy healthcare campus—everything from lighting repairs to 3‑phase systems, generators, and switchgear. Great fit if you have 5+ years commercial/healthcare experience or a master electrician license and want steady hours with serious, skilled work.

Employer: Cirona Labs

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep production and packaging equipment running in a GMP-regulated cannabis/hemp plant—mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. Ideal if you like fast-paced troubleshooting, can handle on-call/overtime, and have 2+ years industrial maintenance or a related tech degree.

Employer: Conifer Realty

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 40 hrs, on-call rotation

, Monday–Friday, 40 hrs, on-call rotation Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping apartment communities in good shape—painting, drywall, plumbing, electrical, grounds, and snow removal. Good match if you have 2+ years residential/facilities maintenance, like helping residents directly, and want solid benefits, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Janitronics

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 5:00pm–9:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.50/hour

Evening cleaning role handling sweeping, mopping, trash, and restocking to keep workplaces clean and healthy. Good for someone who wants steady weekday evenings, paid training, and weekly pay, with benefits available if you move into full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.