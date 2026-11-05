🏗️ Rochester NY Engineering Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

Rochester’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense tech and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into hardware, optics, or plant design, there are several solid options here.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $117,000 – $218,000/year

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Work on advanced optical and electro‑optical systems for aerospace and defense, leading stray light analysis and system modeling. Great fit if you know tools like FRED and can support space-based EO/IR payloads from concept through test.

Employer: L3Harris

L3Harris Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $45,000 – $84,000/year

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Hands-on role assembling and integrating complex electromechanical space flight components. Ideal if you’re strong with cable/harness builds, soldering, and reading drawings, and want to work closely with engineers on new products.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Rochester, NY (Jefferson location)

Salary: $54,500 – $101,500/year

Type: Full-time, 4/10 schedule (four 10‑hour days)

Support an automated electronic factory building secure military radios. You’ll troubleshoot RF/digital test fixtures, keep test stations running, and help train techs on systems and tools.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $56,000 – $104,000/year (range listed for NY state and other locations)

(range listed for NY state and other locations) Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Entry-level/early-career manufacturing engineering role supporting high‑reliability electronic hardware for tactical satellite equipment. Good for recent grads who want to own work instructions, processes, and new product introductions.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $74,600 – $141,400/year

Type: Full-time

Lead boundary surveys from records through final deliverables, manage field and office staff, and review plans and reports for quality. Best for licensed/LSIT survey pros with 8+ years who like both technical work and team leadership.

Employer: USA Tech Recruit (for a networking/telecom company)

(for a networking/telecom company) Location: Near Rochester, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, permanent

Senior-level ASIC verification role owning verification strategy for next‑gen networking products. You’ll use SystemVerilog, UVM, SVA, and formal methods, and likely mentor others and act as verification lead.

Employer: Re:Build Manufacturing – Optimation

Location: Rochester and/or Rush, NY (onsite, up to 25% travel)

(onsite, up to 25% travel) Salary: $91,000 – $137,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead mechanical design for custom skid‑based and modular process systems, from concept through fabrication support. Heavy SolidWorks/AutoCAD work, equipment sizing, and ASME B31.3/Section VIII design for industrial clients.

Employer: Re:Build Manufacturing – Optimation

Location: Rochester and/or Rush, NY (onsite, up to 25% travel)

(onsite, up to 25% travel) Pay: $40.00 – $53.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Own piping design for skid and modular systems, turning P&IDs into fabrication‑ready isos and spools. Great if you’re strong in AutoCAD/Plant 3D, ASME B31.3, and want to mentor junior designers while staying hands-on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.