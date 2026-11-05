💰 Rochester, NY Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $60K–$225K

Rochester’s finance scene is busy right now—everything from entry‑level auditors to senior tax leaders is hiring. If you work with numbers, there’s likely something here that fits your next move.

Employer: Sorren

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $225,000

Lead complex tax strategy for high‑net‑worth clients, family offices, and multi‑entity groups at a top 50 national advisory firm. This role is heavy on leadership, advanced planning (M&A, succession, cross‑border), and mentoring senior staff, with strong benefits and a focus on work‑life balance.

Employer: MSC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Great fit if you have a construction, engineering, real estate, or accounting background and want to move into tax consulting. You’ll travel to sites, analyze building components, and learn cost segregation from the ground up with strong training and seasonal hours (shorter summer Fridays).

Employer: AP Professional Search (recruiting for a public company)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a corporate accounting team at a growing, publicly traded company. You’ll own fixed assets and inventory, handle close and SOX‑style controls, support audits, and partner with operations—ideal for someone coming out of public accounting.

Employer: Doeren Mayhew

Location: Rochester, NY (with travel to Fredonia, NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000 – $205,000

Client‑facing leadership role serving privately held businesses and their owners. You’ll own senior relationships, lead complex tax planning and compliance, mentor managers, and help grow a top‑ranked national firm; based in Rochester with about two days a week in Fredonia.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,350 – $201,500

Blend IT and audit by leading tech control reviews, SOC reports, and cyber/cloud risk work for large clients. You’ll manage teams, travel up to 50%, and work in a hybrid model with Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance group. Recruiting ends: 01/03/2027.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,050 – $151,750

Lead managed payroll tax services for multiple employers—registrations, returns, reconciliations, notices, and year‑end W‑2/1099 work. Hybrid schedule (2–3 days in office), light travel (up to 10%), and requires strong U.S. payroll tax experience plus a CPA, CPP, EA, or JD.

Employer: New York State Police – SIU‑FCU

Location: Rochester, NY, US

Type: Full-time (may start as Trainee)

Salary: Not listed

Use your accounting skills to investigate white‑collar crime, financial fraud, tax fraud, and more. You’ll analyze complex financial records, support prosecutors, help with subpoenas, and may testify as an expert witness; bachelor’s with 24 accounting credits required, with trainee options for less experience.

Employer: Sandpiper Hospitality

Location: Rochester, NY, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role that mixes front‑desk service with daily accounting close. You’ll handle late check‑ins, balance the books, keep the property secure, and help with laundry and basic operations—good for someone detail‑oriented who likes quiet night shifts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.