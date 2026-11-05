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💰 Rochester, NY Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $60K–$225K
Rochester’s finance scene is busy right now—everything from entry‑level auditors to senior tax leaders is hiring. If you work with numbers, there’s likely something here that fits your next move.
Tax Director
Employer: Sorren
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $225,000
Lead complex tax strategy for high‑net‑worth clients, family offices, and multi‑entity groups at a top 50 national advisory firm. This role is heavy on leadership, advanced planning (M&A, succession, cross‑border), and mentoring senior staff, with strong benefits and a focus on work‑life balance.
Cost Segregation Staff – Construction & Tax Accounting
Employer: MSC
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $70,000
Great fit if you have a construction, engineering, real estate, or accounting background and want to move into tax consulting. You’ll travel to sites, analyze building components, and learn cost segregation from the ground up with strong training and seasonal hours (shorter summer Fridays).
Senior Accountant
Employer: AP Professional Search (recruiting for a public company)
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a corporate accounting team at a growing, publicly traded company. You’ll own fixed assets and inventory, handle close and SOX‑style controls, support audits, and partner with operations—ideal for someone coming out of public accounting.
Tax Director
Employer: Doeren Mayhew
Location: Rochester, NY (with travel to Fredonia, NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $168,000 – $205,000
Client‑facing leadership role serving privately held businesses and their owners. You’ll own senior relationships, lead complex tax planning and compliance, mentor managers, and help grow a top‑ranked national firm; based in Rochester with about two days a week in Fredonia.
Audit & Assurance – Information Technology Auditor – Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,350 – $201,500
Blend IT and audit by leading tech control reviews, SOC reports, and cyber/cloud risk work for large clients. You’ll manage teams, travel up to 50%, and work in a hybrid model with Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance group. Recruiting ends: 01/03/2027.
Manager, Tax Analyst – Payroll
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Rochester, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,050 – $151,750
Lead managed payroll tax services for multiple employers—registrations, returns, reconciliations, notices, and year‑end W‑2/1099 work. Hybrid schedule (2–3 days in office), light travel (up to 10%), and requires strong U.S. payroll tax experience plus a CPA, CPP, EA, or JD.
Auditor 1 / Forensic Auditor
Employer: New York State Police – SIU‑FCU
Location: Rochester, NY, US
Type: Full-time (may start as Trainee)
Salary: Not listed
Use your accounting skills to investigate white‑collar crime, financial fraud, tax fraud, and more. You’ll analyze complex financial records, support prosecutors, help with subpoenas, and may testify as an expert witness; bachelor’s with 24 accounting credits required, with trainee options for less experience.
Hotel Night Auditor
Employer: Sandpiper Hospitality
Location: Rochester, NY, US
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Overnight role that mixes front‑desk service with daily accounting close. You’ll handle late check‑ins, balance the books, keep the property secure, and help with laundry and basic operations—good for someone detail‑oriented who likes quiet night shifts.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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