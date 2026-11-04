🍽️ Rochester, NY Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16–$30/hr

Rochester’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with new spots opening and renovated hotels hiring full teams. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.)

Pay: Not listed

Deliver food and supplies around the city and help with light facilities and kitchen work. Good fit if you like being on the move, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Chortkegrill

Location: Rochester, NY 14607

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour (includes gratuity)

Greet guests, manage the door and phones, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Great for friendly people with strong phone skills who want tips, flexible hours, and an employee discount.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Saint John Fisher University – Haffey Hall, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour

Keep the campus kitchen clean and organized—washing dishes, pots, and kitchen areas. No experience needed, and there are training, retirement plan options, and other benefits for both full- and part-time staff.

Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester

Comfort Inn Rochester Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (around 50 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour + potential performance bonus

Lead day-to-day hotel operations at a newly renovated, reopening hotel—from front desk to housekeeping. Ideal for someone with hotel management experience who wants a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Original Steve’s Diner

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Cook menu items in a fast-paced diner, help with menu ideas, and keep high food safety standards. Comes with 401(k) + match, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Polizzi's Restaurant

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Work the wood-fired pizza oven, prep hot and cold apps, salads, and desserts. Good for cooks with solid knife skills who want paid training and paid time off.

Employer: el kapitan

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Join a new restaurant helping with prep, cooking to order, and some dish work in a fast-paced kitchen. Nice option if you want to grow with a young business and keep a lighter schedule.

Employer: Tim Hortons

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Not listed (management role, on-site)

Not listed (management role, on-site) Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Help lead a busy coffee shop—coaching the team, keeping service smooth, and watching costs. Comes with weekly pay, meal discounts, PTO, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) (varies by location/eligibility).

Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester

Comfort Inn Rochester Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas at a freshly renovated hotel and help get rooms guest-ready. Good entry point into hotels with paid training, growth potential, and Choice Hotels travel discounts.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Rochester

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Be the face of the hotel—check guests in and out, answer questions, and handle requests. Great for friendly, organized people who can work varied shifts and weekends.

Employer: Original Steve’s Diner

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean, and help with basic food prep and bussing. Includes 401(k) + match, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester

Comfort Inn Rochester Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Handle front desk check-ins, phones, payments, and guest questions at a reopening hotel. Nice fit if you’re people-focused and want paid training and room to advance as the property grows.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.