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Rochester
🍽️ Rochester, NY Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16–$30/hr
2 days ago
Rochester’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with new spots opening and renovated hotels hiring full teams. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of options here.
Driver/Food Service Worker (25 hrs/wk)
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.)
- Pay: Not listed
Deliver food and supplies around the city and help with light facilities and kitchen work. Good fit if you like being on the move, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours.
Host
- Employer: Chortkegrill
- Location: Rochester, NY 14607
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour (includes gratuity)
Greet guests, manage the door and phones, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Great for friendly people with strong phone skills who want tips, flexible hours, and an employee discount.
Dishwasher (Full-Time and Part-Time)
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: Saint John Fisher University – Haffey Hall, Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour
Keep the campus kitchen clean and organized—washing dishes, pots, and kitchen areas. No experience needed, and there are training, retirement plan options, and other benefits for both full- and part-time staff.
Hotel Operations Manager – Comfort Inn Rochester
- Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time (around 50 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour + potential performance bonus
Lead day-to-day hotel operations at a newly renovated, reopening hotel—from front desk to housekeeping. Ideal for someone with hotel management experience who wants a clear path to General Manager.
Line Cook
- Employer: Original Steve’s Diner
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
Cook menu items in a fast-paced diner, help with menu ideas, and keep high food safety standards. Comes with 401(k) + match, flexible schedule, and employee discount.
Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: Polizzi's Restaurant
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Work the wood-fired pizza oven, prep hot and cold apps, salads, and desserts. Good for cooks with solid knife skills who want paid training and paid time off.
Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: el kapitan
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
Join a new restaurant helping with prep, cooking to order, and some dish work in a fast-paced kitchen. Nice option if you want to grow with a young business and keep a lighter schedule.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Tim Hortons
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Not listed (management role, on-site)
- Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour
Help lead a busy coffee shop—coaching the team, keeping service smooth, and watching costs. Comes with weekly pay, meal discounts, PTO, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) (varies by location/eligibility).
Room Attendant / Housekeeper – Newly Renovated Hotel
- Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
Clean guest rooms and public areas at a freshly renovated hotel and help get rooms guest-ready. Good entry point into hotels with paid training, growth potential, and Choice Hotels travel discounts.
Front Office Agent (Full and Part-Time)
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Rochester
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Be the face of the hotel—check guests in and out, answer questions, and handle requests. Great for friendly, organized people who can work varied shifts and weekends.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Original Steve’s Diner
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour
Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean, and help with basic food prep and bussing. Includes 401(k) + match, flexible schedule, and employee discount.
Guest Service Agent – Newly Renovated Hotel
- Employer: Comfort Inn Rochester
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour
Handle front desk check-ins, phones, payments, and guest questions at a reopening hotel. Nice fit if you’re people-focused and want paid training and room to advance as the property grows.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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