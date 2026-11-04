👔 Rochester, NY Executive Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Rochester’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex programs and projects. Here are a few standout management roles hiring today.

Employer: Re:Build Optimation (Re:Build Manufacturing)

Re:Build Optimation (Re:Build Manufacturing) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,563 – $159,846 per year

Lead complex industrial and automation projects from concept through installation for a growing advanced manufacturing company. This role owns scope, budget, schedule, and cross‑functional teams, with potential annual incentives, long‑term incentives, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Michael Page (Property / Construction client)

(Property / Construction client) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 per year

Oversee multifamily builds (affordable housing, college housing, wood‑frame apartments) from planning through closeout. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, subcontractors, and site issues, with perks like a vehicle allowance + gas card, 401(k), PTO, and phone allowance.

Employer: Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Salary: $93,000 – $98,000 per year

Join the senior management team at a mission‑driven nonprofit serving older adults. You’ll oversee multiple programs, supervise directors and managers, help lead strategy and budgets, and support grant development, with strong time‑off, health benefits, 403(b), and a possible hybrid schedule after probation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Rochester employers are clearly investing in strong leaders right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.