🏗️ Rochester NY Engineering Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

Rochester’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re building (or leveling up) your engineering career.

Employer: Bausch + Lomb

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 base + benefits

Lead packaging design for eye-care products, with a big focus on sustainable plastics and global regulations. Senior role where you own projects, work with suppliers, and tap into strong benefits (401k match, bonus, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Dematic

Location: Rochester, NY (travel across USA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $116,400 estimated base

Early-career role designing and commissioning automation and conveyor control systems using PLCs, HMIs, and VFDs. Good fit if you like hands-on work, travel (up to ~50%), and want global career paths in warehouse automation.

Employer: L3Harris

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $115,000 (range for NY state and other listed locations)

Entry-level/early-career role in defense tech, with paths in digital, RF, photonics, antennas, hardware verification, or optical engineering. Great if you’re just finishing an EE/CompE degree and want cutting-edge projects plus a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off).

Employer: LaBella Associates

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000

Work on water resources and climate resilience projects—stormwater, drainage, nature-based solutions, and flood mitigation. Good match if you like a mix of office and field work, Civil 3D drafting, and projects that improve local ecosystems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.