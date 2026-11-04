🎓 Rochester NY Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16.50/hr to $110K+

Rochester’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood care to school leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science and Technology

Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science and Technology Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Salary: Not listed

Teach coding, digital literacy, and problem-solving to elementary students using tools like Scratch, Code.org, and Python. This role is great if you love project-based learning, STEM, and working in a tech-rich classroom with strong collaboration across grade levels.

Employer: Sunshine Village

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: In-person, schedule not specified

In-person, schedule not specified Pay: From $16.50/hour

Support infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with daily care, play, and learning activities. This is a good fit if you have childcare or babysitting experience and want flexible hours, PTO, and help getting your CPR/First Aid certification.

Employer: Gates Chili Central School District

Location: Rochester, NY (Gates Chili Middle School)

(Gates Chili Middle School) Type: Full-time, 12-month (district listing notes full-time schedule)

(district listing notes full-time schedule) Salary: Starting at $110,000/year (negotiable based on experience)

Application timeline: Posting lists a closing date of 12/07/2026 and first-round interviews on January 6, 2027

Lead a whole middle school as the instructional and organizational head, guiding staff, shaping school culture, and driving equity-focused improvement. Ideal for someone with NYS school admin certification, a master’s plus CAS, and prior leadership experience.

If any of these speak to you, click through, check the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.