Rochester’s big box stores are hiring, with solid pay and benefits for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you’re good on your feet and don’t mind pitching in where needed, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 160 Washington St, Rochester, NH 03839

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, opening/closing, stocking, cash deposits, and helping train the team. Comes with a mix of hands-on work (lifting up to 55 lbs, cleaning, stocking) plus leadership tasks, and offers health, retirement, and education benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2330

Location: 116 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $34 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the backroom and stocking crew: unloading trucks, organizing freight, and keeping shelves full. This is a physical role (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) with strong benefits, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2330

Location: 116 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867

Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)

(mid and closing shifts) Salary: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Stand at the front of the store greeting customers, checking receipts, and helping with returns while keeping entrances safe and orderly. Good fit if you like talking with people and want part-time hours with access to Walmart’s benefits and education perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page. Good luck, and share this with a neighbor who’s job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.