Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across bedside care, therapy, and telehealth. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Rochester, NH

Type: PRN / Full-time classified

PRN / Salary: Not listed

Provide respiratory care for acute and critical care patients, including ventilator management and ABG testing. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinical work and close teamwork with doctors and nurses.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Rochester, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across the ER and other acute units, stepping in where you’re needed most. Ideal if you enjoy variety, strong teamwork, and using your assessment skills in different settings.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Rochester, NH (Virtual/Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide virtual, insurance-based therapy for adults, couples, and families from home. Great if you want flexible, telehealth work with a focus on evidence-based care and detailed documentation.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Rochester, NH

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Salary: Listed as $2,507 per week (package based on 8-hr shifts; details to confirm with recruiter)

Short-term travel PT role with guaranteed stipends for certain facility call-offs. Nice option if you like variety, solid weekly pay, and a defined assignment length.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.