📅 Honor loved ones at Lights of Love on Dec. 2

Cornerstone VNA is hosting the 40th Annual Jane Cooper Fall Lights of Love Celebration on Wednesday, December 2 at 5:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main St, Rochester, NH. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for a tag-making station and homemade refreshments.

For a $5 donation per tribute name, you can honor or remember loved ones, including pets.

Orders received by November 23 will be listed in the printed program.

will be listed in the printed program. If you want tribute notification cards mailed, place your order by November 13.

This year’s event will also honor Dr. Bob Rubino, who helped shape this tradition from the beginning. Music will be provided by the First United Methodist Church Choir and the Witherell Hand Bell Choir.

To order tributes or RSVP, visit cornerstonevna.org/lightsoflove or call 603-332-1133 x1109 (paper forms available). All are welcome. A recording will be posted at cornerstonevna.org/lightsoflove a few days after the celebration for those who can’t attend in person.