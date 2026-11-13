📅 Holiday fun in downtown Rochester: trees, elves & a wicked Santa rescue

Rochester Main Street has a full lineup of holiday events:

Festival of Trees & Treeview

• Treeview: Thu, Dec 3, 5:30–8 PM, Studley’s Flower Gardens, 82 Wakefield St

Tickets are $30 and include snacks, drinks, 25 tree raffle tickets, early access to the silent auction and mystery boxes, plus live music by Nathan Hill.

Get tickets and sign up to volunteer at www.rochestermainstreet.org.

They’re still seeking silent auction and mystery box donations (gift cards, experiences, unique items, themed box contributions, and corporate holiday packages).

Elf Off The Shelf – Live Elves!

Sat, Dec 19, 10 AM–1 PM, downtown & Central Square

Find numbered elves in downtown businesses to earn treats and raffle tickets. Bring tickets to Santa at Central Square for a chance to win one of four $100 downtown gift card bundles.

Earn extra tickets with $10+ receipts from downtown (dated Dec 1–19) and 5 tickets for bringing a new toy for Hometown Holiday Helpers. Event is free.

Save Santa: A Wicked Christmas Rescue

Sat, Dec 19, 2026, 4–7 PM, location TBA

Photo ops with the Wicked Krew Misfits, Krampus (Dan Meehan), and Santa. Donations (in person, via Zeffy, or at www.rochestermainstreet.org) support Rochester Main Street.

First 25 donors of $10+ get a free custom acrylic mystery ornament (while supplies last).