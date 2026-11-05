🛒 Rochester, NH Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Rochester’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nouria

Nouria Location: Rochester, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a busy gas station/convenience store where customer service is the focus. You’ll greet customers, keep the store clean and safe, and help with daily operations. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and tuition assistance for eligible team members.

Employer: BootLegger's Footwear Center

Location: Rochester, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help customers find the right shoes while growing into a trusted key holder role. This is a long-term, in-person retail job with medical, dental, life insurance, profit sharing, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and employee discounts.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Portsmouth, NH area (commutable from Rochester)

(commutable from Rochester) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Lead customer service at a busy auto service and tire center while managing workflow for mechanics and techs. This role offers career growth, incentive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on-the-job training.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on pay, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.