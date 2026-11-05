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👔 Rochester, NH Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Rochester’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with banks and local businesses both hiring. If you’ve got management or project skills, there are a couple of solid paths to check out.
Citizens Branch Manager
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: Rochester, NH
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, varied schedule incl. some evenings/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed (pay discussed with recruiter)
- Posting end date: 12/31/2026
Lead a busy bank branch, coach a team, and drive sales and customer service results in a digital-first environment. This role is great if you have 4+ years of retail/branch banking sales management and enjoy being a visible leader in the community.
Project Manager – Playground Projects
- Employer: Not listed (works with UltiPlay’s installation crews)
- Location: Hybrid remote from Rochester, NH (projects across NH, VT, ME)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year
Manage playground builds for schools and towns from award to final walkthrough, handling schedules, site visits, and customer updates. Good fit if you have construction or field project management experience and like being out on job sites as well as coordinating details.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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