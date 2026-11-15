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Rochester
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Rochester, MN
5 days ago
Rochester’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hotels near Mayo to fast-food spots and senior care. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Shift Manager – Burger King (North Broadway)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 1550 N Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a fast-paced Burger King crew, handle cash, inventory, and customer issues, and help train and motivate team members. Perks can include a scholarship fund, emergency assistance, wellness programs, and various discounts (based on eligibility).
Shift Manager – Burger King (South Broadway)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 2630 Broadway Ave S – Ste 100, Rochester, MN 55904
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar leadership role at a different Burger King location, ideal if you’re a go‑getter who likes a busy restaurant and wants room to grow. You’ll supervise the team, keep guests happy, and manage shift cash and stock.
Front Desk Agent – Residence Inn by Marriott
- Employer: Kahler Hospitality Group
- Location: Residence Inn by Marriott Rochester Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00–$17.50/hour
Be the first smile guests see at this Mayo-area hotel—check guests in and out, handle reservations, and answer questions. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
Dishwasher – Marriott
- Employer: Kahler Hospitality Group
- Location: Rochester, MN (hotel kitchen environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.10/hour
Keep the hotel’s food operations running by washing and organizing dishes, taking out trash, and keeping the dish area clean. This is a very active, on-your-feet role with benefits similar to other Kahler positions, including health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.
Dietary Manager – Edenbrook Rochester
- Employer: Eden Senior Care
- Location: Edenbrook Rochester, Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee the kitchen and meal service in a skilled nursing facility—plan menus, manage staff, and ensure residents get safe, nutritious meals that fit their needs. Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, disability, life insurance, and EAP.
Patient Ambassador – Mayo Clinic Methodist (Food Service Focus)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)
- Location: Mayo Clinic Methodist – 201 West Center Street, Rochester, MN 55905
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.00/hour
Serve as the face of the Patient Experience Team—visit new patients, support satisfaction, and help with requests, including some housekeeping tasks. Offers a wide range of benefits for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and wellness programs.
If something here fits your skills (or a friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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