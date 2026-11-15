Rochester’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hotels near Mayo to fast-food spots and senior care. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 1550 N Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced Burger King crew, handle cash, inventory, and customer issues, and help train and motivate team members. Perks can include a scholarship fund, emergency assistance, wellness programs, and various discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 2630 Broadway Ave S – Ste 100, Rochester, MN 55904

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role at a different Burger King location, ideal if you’re a go‑getter who likes a busy restaurant and wants room to grow. You’ll supervise the team, keep guests happy, and manage shift cash and stock.

Employer: Kahler Hospitality Group

Location: Residence Inn by Marriott Rochester Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$17.50/hour

Be the first smile guests see at this Mayo-area hotel—check guests in and out, handle reservations, and answer questions. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Kahler Hospitality Group

Location: Rochester, MN (hotel kitchen environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.10/hour

Keep the hotel’s food operations running by washing and organizing dishes, taking out trash, and keeping the dish area clean. This is a very active, on-your-feet role with benefits similar to other Kahler positions, including health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.

Employer: Eden Senior Care

Location: Edenbrook Rochester, Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the kitchen and meal service in a skilled nursing facility—plan menus, manage staff, and ensure residents get safe, nutritious meals that fit their needs. Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, disability, life insurance, and EAP.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Mayo Clinic Methodist – 201 West Center Street, Rochester, MN 55905

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00/hour

Serve as the face of the Patient Experience Team—visit new patients, support satisfaction, and help with requests, including some housekeeping tasks. Offers a wide range of benefits for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and wellness programs.

If something here fits your skills (or a friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.