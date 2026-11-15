Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing, with Mayo and other providers adding new roles across bedside care, home health, and tech. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in Rochester, MN.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $307,250 – $843,000+ (base range for surgical specialties)

High-level surgical role in a top-ranked academic center, focused on complex abdominal wall hernias and bariatric surgery using open, laparoscopic, and robotic approaches. Includes major opportunities in teaching, research, and career development, plus relocation assistance and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in an outpatient dialysis setting, setting up machines, cannulating access, and monitoring patients throughout treatment. Good fit if you’re a certified hemodialysis tech who likes close patient contact, teamwork with RNs and nephrologists, and strong infection-control practice.

Employer: Adara Home Health

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Salary: $44,000 – $54,000/year

Office-based role coordinating referrals and helping patients get set up with home care services. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with 100% vesting upon eligibility, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and various discounts, ideal for someone with 3+ years healthcare experience and strong organization skills.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN (Joseph 7C & Generose 2W)

(Joseph 7C & Generose 2W) Type: Full-time

Salary: $43.84 – $66.84/hour

Blend of secured medical/surgical care and psychiatric emergency work on specialized units caring for adults at high risk of self-harm or behavioral crises. Offers 12-hour shifts, every third weekend, full benefits, and an innovative pay model that rewards experience and education; TN sponsorship is available.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, evenings

Pay: $3,413 per week (package)

Travel MRI role in an academic medical center, focused on Neuro, Abdominal, and MSK studies with no call, no overnights, no holidays. Great for ARRT (MR) techs with 2+ years’ MRI experience who want strong weekly pay, housing stipends, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oncology nursing role supporting patients through radiation treatment in a multidisciplinary team. You’ll assess patients, monitor side effects, coordinate care, and provide education to patients and families throughout their radiation course.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support safe IV medication delivery by preparing and administering IV treatments alongside nursing staff. Good match if you’re detail-focused, strong on IV safety and protocols, and enjoy being a key part of the clinical care team.

If one of these roles fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.