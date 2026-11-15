Rochester has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home and a loving family. Here are a few adoptable kitties from local rescues who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

T Tom is a former street cat who decided he was ready for the good life indoors. After being trapped for medical care, he surprised everyone by showing what a friendly boy he really is. He’s traded in his tough outdoor life and is now looking for a safe, loving home where he can relax and be cared for.

👉 Meet T Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

Colby is a young cream-colored kitten with lots of life ahead of him. He’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routines from the start.

👉 Meet Colby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

Anchovy is a handsome gray/blue young cat with a medium-length coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and active.

👉 Meet Anchovy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

Hazelnut is a lovely brown/chocolate adult cat. She’s looking for a calm, steady home where she can settle in and be your quiet companion.

👉 Meet Hazelnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

Squid is a black kitten who’s just starting out in life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and fun, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet Squid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

Izzy is a striking black-and-white tuxedo cat. As an adult, she’s more settled than a kitten and ready to fit into a home that can give her steady love and care.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Camp Companion or Paws and Claws Humane Society about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.