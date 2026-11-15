These Rochester pups are hoping their next stop is a cozy, forever home. Each one has a unique story and is waiting for someone kind to say, “You’re mine.”

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Camp Companion

Adoption Fee: $450

Contact: (507) 951-7801

About Frank:

Frank is a sweet Lab/Hound mix with a heart as big as his paws. After several days on the run, he was rescued and hasn’t stopped wagging his tail since. He’s friendly, affectionate, playful, and loves making new dog friends.

His hound side is strong, so he can be headstrong and stubborn and will “talk back” when he doesn’t agree. Frank will do best with someone who can offer patience, consistency, and structure, and who is interested in obedience training to help him shine.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Cream

Black/Cream Shelter: Camp Companion

Adoption Fee: $450

Contact: (507) 951-7801

About Lettie:

Lettie is a 5-year-old breeder release who is finally learning what it means to be loved. She’s an affectionate little “Velcro dog” who bonds quickly with her person and wants to stay close.

She’s a loyal shadow, professional snuggler, and a best friend in the making. Lettie is making great progress: she walks and potties on a leash, is improving with housetraining, and is learning how to be a cherished companion.

👉 Meet Lettie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bichon Frise

Bichon Frise Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Camp Companion

Adoption Fee: $450

Contact: (507) 951-7801

About Layla:

Layla is a 7-year-old Bichon who spent her first years as a breeder dog, living in a cage without the love and attention every dog deserves. When she first came into foster care, she was very frightened and wouldn’t come out to be with people or other dogs.

Little by little, Layla is learning what it means to be safe and cared for. She’s a beautiful little girl whose heart is just beginning to open up, and she’s looking for a patient, gentle home that will let her continue to blossom at her own pace.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Camp Companion. A quick call to (507) 951-7801 or a visit to their online listings could be the start of a beautiful new friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.