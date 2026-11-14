Rochester has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from school routes to parts delivery and CDL work. If you like being on the road, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.80/hour

Deliver auto parts around town, help in the store, and enjoy flexible schedules with a Fortune 200 company. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees.

Employer: Kids on the GO

Location: Rochester, MN 55904

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Drive students with special needs to and from school with no weekends, split shifts (mornings and afternoons), and a strong work–life balance. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and a positive, team-focused environment.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Rochester / Minneapolis, MN area

Type: Full-time (CDL required)

Full-time (CDL required) Pay: $22–$34/hour (based on experience and location)

CDL role hauling heavy equipment with Monday–Friday schedule and some overnight travel plus on-call pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, gym stipend, tool/boot reimbursement (role dependent), and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.