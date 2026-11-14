Rochester’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re good with tools and don’t mind getting dirty.

Employer: Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $29.11/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential

Weld to AWS specs, run various weld machines and tools, and help keep production on track for safety, quality, and delivery. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable reading prints, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a busy, industrial shop environment.

Employer: Service Restoration Inc

Service Restoration Inc Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $77,220 – $85,800/year including OT

Lead crews on water, fire, mold, and storm damage jobs from first call through mitigation. Monday–Friday days with overtime and on-call; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more. Requires 3+ years restoration & water mitigation and IICRC (WRT or similar).

Employer: Keller Interiors LLC

Keller Interiors LLC Location: Rochester, MN (on-the-road, residential homes)

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: Approx. $58,000 – $65,000/year (paid per completed assignment)

Visit homes to measure flooring, assess site conditions, and enter details in a digital app. Flexible schedule, weekly pay, and training on their platform. Great for experienced flooring installers, estimators, or tradespeople wanting less heavy labor but steady field work.

Employer: Legendary Home Services (Paul Bunyan Plumbing & Drains)

Legendary Home Services (Paul Bunyan Plumbing & Drains) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Not stated (residential service role)

Not stated (residential service role) Pay: $24 – $28/hour, based on experience

Handle residential drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections, and diagnostics while working directly with homeowners. Ideal if you already know drains, can work independently, and want to grow with a larger Minnesota home services group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rochester’s trades jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.