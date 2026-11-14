Rochester’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from coffee shops to car dealerships. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week , variable schedule)

(often , variable schedule) Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience and location)

Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and be the face of the brand in your neighborhood. This role comes with industry-leading benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid vacation and holidays, sick time, and 100% tuition coverage for an online bachelor’s degree through ASU for eligible partners.

Employer: Aéropostale

Location: Apache Mall, Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $13.75–$18.88/hour

Part-time supervisor role in a fashion retail store, helping lead the team, run the floor, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re competitive, love clothes, and want leadership experience with access to benefits (if eligible) and a store discount.

(Same role also listed on Indeed here: Supervisor – Apache Mall)

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3410 55th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Hands-on role cutting, trimming, and preparing meat while helping members find what they need. You’ll use digital tools, help train others, and can tap into health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

(Duplicate Sam’s Club posting removed here to keep things simple.)

Employer: Dahl Automotive (Dahl Hyundai)

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Likely Full-time (noted as a key, fast-paced role)

Likely (noted as a key, fast-paced role) Pay Range: $55,000–$90,000+ annually, depending on experience

Be the main contact for service guests at the dealership—greet customers, manage their repair orders, and keep them updated. They’ll train you on systems, and you get strong earning potential plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with 3% company contribution, and discounts on vehicles and service.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.