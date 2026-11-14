Rochester has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, especially in healthcare and manufacturing. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage ordering, storage, and tracking of prosthetic devices that support surgery and rehab care. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with medical products, and like working closely with surgeons, clinical teams, and vendors.

Employer: Benchmark

Benchmark Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, Shift 1 (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

Salary: $19.78–$23.00/hour

Handle incoming and outgoing materials, from unpacking and checking orders to preparing shipments and updating the ERP system. This role offers steady weekday hours, forklift experience potential, and benefits including bonus plan, 401(k), PTO, and health/dental/vision insurance.

Employer: Olmsted Medical Center

Location: Rochester, MN 55904

Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE), Day shift, On-site

Pay in description: $20.30/hour

Compensation field: $11.41/hour listed elsewhere in posting

Support hospital and clinic operations by receiving, stocking, and distributing linen and medical supplies, and keeping inventory at set levels. Basic computer skills and inventory control experience are required; roles at 0.5 FTE or higher may qualify for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rochester’s logistics and supply roles tend to update quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.