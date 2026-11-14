Looking for a new feline friend in Rochester, MN? These adoptable cats from Camp Companion are hoping for loving homes where they can feel safe, cozy, and cared for.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

Gracin is a handsome boy who is both playful and cuddly. He enjoys having fun, then curling up for a long, cozy nap—especially with another cat friend to snuggle.

He has spent his life outdoors and is a natural hunter who is good at catching rodents. Gracin would be a great fit for a farm, barn, or shed home, where he can use his hunting skills and still get plenty of love and attention.

👉 Meet Gracin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Color: Gray/Blue & Brown Tabby

Gray/Blue & Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

Found Spring Valley is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten with a sweet gray/blue and brown tabby coat. As a baby, this little one is at a great age to bond closely with a new family and learn good habits from the start.

If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of future snuggles, this youngster could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Found Spring Valley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Pumpkin is LOST 7th Ave SW Pine Island MN

Pumpkin is LOST 7th Ave SW Pine Island MN Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Orange or Red

White / Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

This listing is for Pumpkin, an adult female American Shorthair with a white and orange/red coat. She is currently marked as lost in the title, so please check with Camp Companion about her status before applying.

If she is cleared for adoption, Pumpkin may be a good fit for someone who can offer a safe indoor home and plenty of patience and love.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and check current status on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

Bear is a baby black Domestic Shorthair kitten. With that classic all-black coat, Bear is the kind of kitten who often gets overlooked, but can grow into a beautiful, sleek adult cat.

If you’re ready for kitten playtime, toys, and teaching a young cat how to be a great companion, Bear could be the perfect new family member.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Camp Companion at (507) 951-7801 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this with friends and neighbors in Rochester, MN can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.