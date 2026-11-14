Rochester’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options in healthcare, energy, and local business. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles span operations, projects, and full-branch leadership.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch company)

DEPCOM Power, Inc (a Koch company) Location: Rochester, MN (role can be remote in the U.S. , ~50% travel)

(role can be , ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000/year + variable bonus

Lead high-voltage substation and interconnection projects that support utility-scale renewable energy. Ideal if you have an electrical engineering background and experience managing EPC contractors, complex HV design, and large infrastructure projects.

Employer: MOKA espresso.coffee.tea

Location: Rochester, MN (overseeing 4 local coffee shops)

(overseeing 4 local coffee shops) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year + up to $20,000 annual bonus

Multi-unit, field-first role leading store managers, driving sales and operations, and building future leaders for a growing drive-thru coffee brand. Good fit if you love being in-store, coaching teams, and owning market-level performance.

Employer: Quincaillerie Richelieu Ltée / Richelieu Hardware Ltd

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $80,000 – $99,000/year (base + bonus)

Run the full branch operation, including warehouse, operations, customer service, and inside sales for a major North American hardware distributor. Great for leaders with distribution/warehouse experience who enjoy KPIs, budgets, and team development.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN, US

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $121,846 – $182,686/year

High-impact role coordinating capital planning and asset management across space, equipment, technology, and infrastructure. You’ll partner with clinical and administrative leaders, manage complex projects, and guide multi-year investment plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.