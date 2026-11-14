Rochester’s building and infrastructure work is staying busy, and WSB is hiring for hands-on roles that keep local projects moving. If you like being close to the action—either in the field or in CAD—these are worth a look.

Employer: WSB

WSB Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-focused role doing soil and concrete testing on construction sites to make sure materials meet specs. You’ll be outdoors a lot, working with engineers and contractors, and using testing equipment plus basic computer tools to log results and write reports.

Employer: WSB

WSB Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based survey tech role supporting land survey projects with Civil 3D, CAD drawings, and boundary/easement documents. Good fit if you have 1–5 years of survey experience and want steady project work with some field coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on experience levels and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.