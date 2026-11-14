Rochester’s research scene is buzzing right now, especially around Mayo Clinic. If you’re a PhD or MD looking for a postdoc with strong benefits and big data or clinical impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN

Salary: $67,282 – $78,711 / year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Neurology-focused research fellow role supporting Executive Health and General Internal Medicine. You’ll get mentored training while leading projects, writing manuscripts, and working on clinical research tied to innovation awards.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN

Salary: $71,992.20 – $84,220.50 / year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Postdoc in ALS and neurodegeneration with a heavy focus on mass spec–based proteomics, R/Python, biomarkers, and machine learning. Great fit if you’re into translating proteomic data into real clinical tests and therapies.

Employer: Mayo Clinic – Computational Precision Medicine & Surgery Group

Mayo Clinic – Computational Precision Medicine & Surgery Group Location: Rochester, MN

Salary: $71,992 – $84,220 / year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead projects using multi-omic, longitudinal data (microbiome, metabolome, proteome, CyTOF, single-cell, spatial transcriptomics) for AI/ML biomarker discovery and disease network modeling. Ideal if you’re a computational biologist or bioinformatician who loves big data and precision medicine.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN

Salary: $67,282.95 – $78,711.15 / year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Broad life sciences research fellow role, open to clinical- or lab-based research backgrounds. Good option if you want solid postdoc training at Mayo but aren’t locked into one narrow niche yet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Mayo often has related openings and similar labs hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.