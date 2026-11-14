undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Rochester, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings (Up to $207K+)
Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospital, clinic, and retail roles are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or clinical science, this is a good moment to make a move.
Consultative Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide consultative nursing care for adults with complex or unexplained conditions. You’ll review histories, give immunizations, do focused assessments, and support telehealth in a very team-based setting.
Cardiology Registered Nurse
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based cardiology role focused on prevention and long-term heart care. Great fit if you like patient education, coordinating tests, and working closely with cardiologists.
Perianesthesia Registered Nurse
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient GI and interventional radiology setting, handling pre- and post-anesthesia care. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced procedural work and guiding patients through recovery.
Patient Care Assistant (Procedural Support Assistant)
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support procedure rooms, assist during procedures, and keep documentation accurate. Good entry point if you’re detail-oriented and want hands-on experience in a procedural environment.
Hemodialysis Dialysis Technician
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Certified tech role in an outpatient dialysis clinic. You’ll set up machines, cannulate access, monitor treatments, and help educate patients on their dialysis care.
RN Transplant Care Coordinator
- Employer: DayToDay Health
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate care for post–kidney and pancreas transplant patients across settings. Great for RNs who love advocacy, education, and complex care planning.
Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Home-based LPN role providing direct care, meds, and treatments with strong EHR use. Good match if you like one-on-one patient time and interdisciplinary teamwork.
Medical Science Liaison, Rheumatology – Upper Midwest
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson
- Location: Upper Midwest territory (includes Rochester, MN)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $207,000 base pay range
Field-based scientific role building relationships with rheumatology KOLs and sharing data on J&J therapies. Heavy travel, strong scientific background, and comfort with AI/data tools are key.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: $19.00 – $23.75/hour starting, DOE
Retail pharmacy tech role handling prescriptions, insurance billing, and customer service. Solid option if you’re certified, like a busy environment, and want clear pay and benefits.
(Duplicate posting also appears via Indeed; role details and pay range are the same.)
Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions (for an academic medical center)
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced nursing leadership role focused on evidence-based practice, mentoring bedside nurses, and leading quality/safety projects.
Optometric Technician – Apache Mall
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Rochester, MN (Apache Mall)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay transparency noted)
Work side by side with optometrists doing pre-testing, contact lens training, and patient flow in a high-volume retail eye clinic, with solid vision-related benefits.
Breast Surgical Oncologist / Breast and Melanoma Surgical Oncologist
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $307,250 – $843,000+ (surgical specialties base range)
Join a nationally recognized breast and melanoma surgical oncology program with major opportunities in clinical work, research, and education.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,870.40 – $167,273.60/year
Outpatient APP role working with kids and teens with autism, ADHD, developmental delay, and behavioral concerns in a tight-knit multidisciplinary team.
Clinical Lab Technologist – Central Clinic Clinical Spec Lab
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Part-time (64 hours/pay period)
- Salary: $32.43 – $48.66/hour
Bench lab role running and troubleshooting specialized assays, with strong benefits and growth potential in a major reference lab.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Rochester healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.