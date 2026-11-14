Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospital, clinic, and retail roles are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or clinical science, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide consultative nursing care for adults with complex or unexplained conditions. You’ll review histories, give immunizations, do focused assessments, and support telehealth in a very team-based setting.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based cardiology role focused on prevention and long-term heart care. Great fit if you like patient education, coordinating tests, and working closely with cardiologists.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient GI and interventional radiology setting, handling pre- and post-anesthesia care. Ideal if you enjoy fast-paced procedural work and guiding patients through recovery.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support procedure rooms, assist during procedures, and keep documentation accurate. Good entry point if you’re detail-oriented and want hands-on experience in a procedural environment.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Certified tech role in an outpatient dialysis clinic. You’ll set up machines, cannulate access, monitor treatments, and help educate patients on their dialysis care.

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care for post–kidney and pancreas transplant patients across settings. Great for RNs who love advocacy, education, and complex care planning.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-based LPN role providing direct care, meds, and treatments with strong EHR use. Good match if you like one-on-one patient time and interdisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson

Location: Upper Midwest territory (includes Rochester, MN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $207,000 base pay range

Field-based scientific role building relationships with rheumatology KOLs and sharing data on J&J therapies. Heavy travel, strong scientific background, and comfort with AI/data tools are key.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $19.00 – $23.75/hour starting, DOE

Retail pharmacy tech role handling prescriptions, insurance billing, and customer service. Solid option if you’re certified, like a busy environment, and want clear pay and benefits.

(Duplicate posting also appears via Indeed; role details and pay range are the same.)

Employer: Vetted Solutions (for an academic medical center)

Vetted Solutions (for an academic medical center) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced nursing leadership role focused on evidence-based practice, mentoring bedside nurses, and leading quality/safety projects.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Rochester, MN (Apache Mall)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay transparency noted)

Work side by side with optometrists doing pre-testing, contact lens training, and patient flow in a high-volume retail eye clinic, with solid vision-related benefits.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $307,250 – $843,000+ (surgical specialties base range)

Join a nationally recognized breast and melanoma surgical oncology program with major opportunities in clinical work, research, and education.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,870.40 – $167,273.60/year

Outpatient APP role working with kids and teens with autism, ADHD, developmental delay, and behavioral concerns in a tight-knit multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time (64 hours/pay period)

Salary: $32.43 – $48.66/hour

Bench lab role running and troubleshooting specialized assays, with strong benefits and growth potential in a major reference lab.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Rochester healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.