Rochester’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to senior care and grocery delis. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Rochester, MN (UMN Rochester campus)

(UMN Rochester campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 + full benefits, 401(k), PTO

Lead campus dining as the head culinarian: plan menus, manage food costs, and train kitchen staff in a high-volume college setting. Good fit if you have several years of kitchen management experience and want growth in a large national organization.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.09 – $24.48/hour

Cook for senior residents, focusing on tasty, safe meals and resident preferences. Great if you enjoy a slower-paced, relationship-focused kitchen with benefits available to eligible staff.

Employer: Eden Senior Care (Edenbrook Rochester)

(Edenbrook Rochester) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match)

Oversee all dietary services in a skilled nursing facility: menu planning, staff supervision, food safety, and special diets. Ideal for someone with food service management experience who wants a leadership role in long-term care.

Employer: Cub Foods – Rochester East (15th Ave)

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (overnights/early mornings, open availability)

(overnights/early mornings, open availability) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay, employee discount, benefits eligible)

Hands-on bakery role frying and finishing donuts and other baked goods, stocking cases, and helping customers. Good if you don’t mind early hours, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a fast-paced grocery environment.

Employer: Cub Foods – Rochester East (15th Ave)

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (open availability)

(open availability) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay, employee discount, benefits eligible)

Prep meats, salads, and hot foods, keep deli cases stocked, and serve customers at the counter. A solid fit if you like variety in your day and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 60 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.