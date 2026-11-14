Rochester has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces looking sharp. If you don’t mind being on your feet and working with tools, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MINWEST TURF

MINWEST TURF Location: Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN Type: Full-time, year-round

Full-time, year-round Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Outdoor job with year-round work and guaranteed winter hours for qualified employees. You’ll handle mowing, fertilizing, cleanups in summer and snow removal in winter, with on-the-job training and clear paths to lead and supervisor roles.

Employer: Bethel Lutheran Church

Location: Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN Type: Part-time (evenings, some weekends)

Part-time (evenings, some weekends) Pay: $14.50/hour

Evening role (usually Tue–Thu, 4–10pm) caring for the church building—cleaning floors, carpets, windows, and helping with room setups. Good fit if you want steady hours, light maintenance work, and can handle basic security and building checks.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

You travel to customers and detail their cars on-site—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Best for someone with their own detailing gear, strong attention to detail, and a customer-service mindset.

Employer: BFC Solutions

Location: Rochester, MN (regional travel)

Rochester, MN (regional travel) Type: Full-time, route-based

Full-time, route-based Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Entry-friendly skilled trade job with paid training, weekly pay, benefits, and a take-home company vehicle. You’ll replace HVAC filters and do light preventive maintenance at big-name stores, with some overnight travel and rooftop work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.