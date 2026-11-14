Looking for a dog in Rochester, MN? These adoptable pups are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Camp Companion

Contact: (507) 951-7801

Frank is a sweet Lab/Hound mix with a big heart and an even bigger wag. After several days on the run, he was rescued and hasn’t stopped wagging his tail since. He’s friendly, affectionate, playful, and enjoys making new dog friends.

His hound side is strong, so he can be headstrong and stubborn and will “talk back” when he disagrees. Frank will do best with someone who can offer patience, consistency, and structure, and who is interested in obedience training to help him shine.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter: Camp Companion

Contact: (507) 951-7801

Dudley is an incredibly sweet, gentle senior who still lights up when the tennis balls come out. He loves to play fetch, go for walks, explore the yard, and work on treat-filled toys. When he’s done, he’s happy to curl up beside his person for a cozy nap.

He spent his whole life with one beloved owner, who sadly passed away, so he’s looking for a new family to love. If you have room in your heart for a senior dog, Dudley could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Dudley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Contact: (507) 288-7226

July is a 3-year-old Husky who spent her whole life living in a garage, so the world is still very new to her. She already knows how to sit and gets along with other dogs. She also loves to show off her classic Husky “singing” voice.

She’ll need some help with leash manners, but she’s a sweet girl who’s ready to discover what it’s like to be part of a real family.

👉 Meet July and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Age: Young (about 2.5 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $250 + $30 microchip fee + tax

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Contact: (507) 288-7226

Tolee is a 2½-year-old Husky who also came from a home with too many dogs and spent his life in a garage. He walks pretty well on a leash, loves attention, and enjoys being around other dogs.

He’s looking for someone who will give him the love, time, and new experiences he’s been missing and show him what life in a real home can be.

👉 Meet Tolee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Weight: About 50 lbs

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Contact: (507) 288-7226

Julie is a 3-year-old Husky mix who also came from a home with more dogs than they could care for and has spent her life in a garage. She’s very sweet with a little sass, loves other dogs, and has plenty of energy.

She’s proud of her Husky singing voice and is still working on leash manners, but with practice she’ll be a great walking buddy.

👉 Meet Julie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: About 50 lbs

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Contact: (507) 288-7226

Grey is a 2-year-old Husky mix who came from a home that had more dogs than they could manage. She’s described as the sweetest girl and is also very cute.

She’s still learning how to walk on a leash and tends to circle and weave between your legs, so she’ll need some patient practice. Grey does well with other dogs and would love a home that can help her build confidence.

👉 Meet Grey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sir Wombat Wellington I, “Womby”

Breed: French Bulldog / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brindle

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Camp Companion

Contact: (507) 951-7801

Wombat, also known as “Womby,” is a charming French Bulldog mix who’s ready to leave his stray days behind. He was found as a stray in the Twin Cities and needed urgent surgery for a painful testicular mass, which turned out to be an infection and was successfully treated.

Now he’s healed up and ready for a life full of love, snuggles, and stuffed toys in a forever home.

👉 Meet Wombat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Camp Companion or Paws and Claws Humane Society about these wonderful pups, or share their profiles to help them find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.