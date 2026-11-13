⚠️ City email & voicemail disrupted — use 311 instead

The City of Rochester is having problems with Microsoft Outlook email and voicemail due to a worldwide issue that started around noon on Thursday, November 12. Emails to City staff may be delayed or not arrive, and voicemail is also affected.

Until this is fixed, please use Rochester 311 and the City website to reach City services:

Phone: Dial 311 during business hours to talk with a customer service representative.

Dial during business hours to talk with a customer service representative. Online: Go to rochestermn.gov/311 .

Go to . Mobile app: Use the Rochester 311 app to send service requests and report non-emergency issues.

Use the app to send service requests and report non-emergency issues. Online chat: Use the chat feature on the City’s website.

You can also visit rochestermn.gov for information on programs, services, facilities, and events.

For police, fire, or medical emergencies, continue to call 911.

The City will share updates as Microsoft works on a fix and thanks everyone for their patience.