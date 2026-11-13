Rochester has steady demand for caregiving and support roles, especially for people who enjoy one-on-one work. If you like helping others live more independently, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita ( REM Community Services )

Sevita ( ) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, and goals like budgeting, exercise, and getting out into the community. Full benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with 3% company match, paid time off, and ongoing training. High school diploma (or equivalent) and a valid driver’s license with insured vehicle are required; 6+ months of care or human services experience is preferred.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.