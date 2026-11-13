Rochester’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, with options ranging from clinic front desks to senior living leadership and specialty therapy roles. If you’re in care, rehab, or mental health, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Prairie River Home Care, Inc. (Adara Home Health)

Prairie River Home Care, Inc. (Adara Home Health) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Salary: $44,000 – $54,000/year

Coordinate home care referrals, gather clinical info, and be the main link between providers, payers, and clients. Great fit if you know Medicare/insurance rules and like organized, phone-heavy office work with solid benefits.

Employer: Mayo Clinic – Charter House

Location: Downtown Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time (12-hour days, self-scheduling)

Pay: LPN: $26.45 – $38.37/hour; RN: $34.60 – $50.67/hour

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on for RNs, $1,750 for LPNs (external hires)

Provide person-centered nursing care in a senior living community with strong Mayo support, self-scheduling, and every third weekend. Ideal if you want long-term relationships with residents plus big-system benefits and growth.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,904 – $89,960/year

Lead the nutrition side of research studies: design diet regimens, educate patients, analyze nutrition data, and help write scientific papers. Great for an ADA Registered Dietitian who loves data, GI/hepatology, and Monday–Friday business hours.

Employer: Dungarvin

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: $24/hour + $3,000 retention bonus

Work in highly structured group homes supporting people with severe mental health and behavioral needs. Comes with paid training, strong benefits, and 401(k) match—best for those with 3+ years’ mental health experience who can handle crisis work.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $27.33/hour

Focus on IV starts and site care across inpatient and ambulatory settings under RN supervision. Good entry point if you have healthcare or strong customer service experience and want hands-on patient care with Mayo benefits.

Employer: Orthodontic Health Center

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~32 hrs/week, in-person)

Pay: From $23/hour

Be the face of a busy ortho office—greeting patients, managing schedules, handling insurance and payments, and keeping the day flowing. Great for someone with customer service or hospitality experience who loves people and details.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time, PRN (supplemental)

Pay: $41.09 – $61.66/hour

Provide specialized pelvic floor PT with flexible PRN hours between 7am and 6pm, plus optional Saturday mornings. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT wanting specialty practice without a full-time commitment.

Employer: On-Site Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: Rochester, MN (multiple worksites)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour (DOE)

Support employees at local worksites by catching aches early, doing ergonomic assessments, and leading mobility programs—no insurance billing or productivity quotas. Great for an experienced MN-licensed PT who likes autonomy and variety.

Employer: Samaritan Bethany

Location: Rochester, MN (24 8th St NW)

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8am–4:30pm, every 4th weekend)

Pay: From $38.22–$39.75+/hour (DOE)

Lead resident care in a senior living setting—overseeing care plans, supervising staff, and coordinating with the full care team. Strong fit for an MN-licensed RN who wants leadership, steady daytime hours, and robust benefits.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to growth and internal moves once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.