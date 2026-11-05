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Rochester
UMN Rochester offers free PSEO health courses
5 days ago
High school seniors can take full-time, tuition-free college classes in health care through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program at University of Minnesota Rochester. Students earn credits toward the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences degree while studying in downtown Rochester, near Mayo Clinic, and experience full-time college life.
This content is adapted from materials provided by University of Minnesota Rochester
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