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🛒 Rochester, MN Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Rochester’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from grocery to gas stations to pet care. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles starting around $15–$20/hr.
CASHIER
Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Bring your energy to a busy sports bar setting—take payments, help guests, and be part of a lively food & beverage team. Great fit if you like fast pace, people, and game-day vibes.
Sales Supervisor - Apache Mall
Employer: Warby Parker
Location: Apache Mall, Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Range not listed for this posting (company notes competitive base + variable pay)
Lead the floor at a new store opening, support the team when managers are out, and help reinvent the glasses-shopping experience. Comes with strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Circle K
Location: 3225 40th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
Pay: $15.50–$18.50/hr
Step into convenience-store management—help run the store, lead the team, and support hiring, scheduling, and merchandising. Weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement make this a solid growth role.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative
Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores
Location: 3225 40th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Type: Part-time (flexible: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)
Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hr
Frontline role greeting customers, running the register, and helping with food and store upkeep. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits options, 401(k) match, and paid training—good if you want flexible hours and room to advance.
(USA) Tire & Battery Technician – Automotive
Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club
Location: 3410 55th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Type: Part-time
Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hr (+ possible premiums)
Hands-on shop role doing tire and battery work while helping members on the sales floor. Strong benefits (401(k), stock purchase, PTO, education paid through Live Better U) and higher hourly pay if you like physical, technical work.
Cashier – Part Time
Employer: Fresh Thyme Market
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hr
Work the front end at a natural/organic grocery—ring up orders, handle payments, and keep lanes clean while helping shoppers on their wellness journey. Weekly pay, team discount, parental leave, and growth paths in a health-focused store.
Sales Associate
Employer: Petco
Location: 3430 55th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Type: Part-time
Pay: $12.00–$19.50/hr (start rate $14.00/hr)
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. Great if you love pets and want a fast-paced, people-facing retail job with clear training and growth options.
Sales Specialist (Senior Sales Associate)
Employer: Petco
Location: 3430 55th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Type: Part-time
Pay: $13.00–$22.00/hr (start rate $15.00/hr)
More advanced sales role where you mentor newer associates, support store operations, and help with opening/closing. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail and want leadership experience in a pet-focused environment.
Team Member – Produce (Full-time)
Employer: People’s Food Coop
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time (opening shift 7am–3pm, Tue–Sat)
Pay: Not listed
Support the produce department by stocking, rotating, and keeping displays fresh while helping shoppers. Comes with a 20% staff discount, 401(k) match, and a co-op environment focused on good food and community.
Checker
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $13.00–$16.25/hr
Be the friendly face at checkout—run the register, handle all payment types, and help customers leave happy. Good entry-level role with training provided and chances to help in other parts of the store.
Overnight Stocker
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time, overnight, must be 18+
Pay: $16.50–$20.60/hr
Work nights unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store ready for morning shoppers. Great if you like physical work, prefer overnight hours, and want higher starting pay.
Frozen Foods Clerk
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hr
Keep the frozen section stocked, clean, and organized while helping customers find what they need. Involves unloading trucks, rotating product, and working in cooler temps—good for someone who likes steady, active work.
Produce Clerk
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Rochester, MN
Type: Full-time (must be 18+)
Pay: $16.50–$20.60/hr
Help keep the produce department fresh and inviting—stock, rotate, and prep fruits and veggies while answering customer questions. Training is provided, so it’s a nice fit if you’re new to grocery but like staying busy on your feet.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Rochester employers are hiring now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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