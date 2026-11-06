🛒 Rochester, MN Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Rochester’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from grocery to gas stations to pet care. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles starting around $15–$20/hr.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Bring your energy to a busy sports bar setting—take payments, help guests, and be part of a lively food & beverage team. Great fit if you like fast pace, people, and game-day vibes.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Apache Mall, Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed for this posting (company notes competitive base + variable pay)

Lead the floor at a new store opening, support the team when managers are out, and help reinvent the glasses-shopping experience. Comes with strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3225 40th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Pay: $15.50–$18.50/hr

Step into convenience-store management—help run the store, lead the team, and support hiring, scheduling, and merchandising. Weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement make this a solid growth role.

Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores

Location: 3225 40th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Part-time (flexible: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hr

Frontline role greeting customers, running the register, and helping with food and store upkeep. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits options, 401(k) match, and paid training—good if you want flexible hours and room to advance.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 3410 55th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hr (+ possible premiums)

Hands-on shop role doing tire and battery work while helping members on the sales floor. Strong benefits (401(k), stock purchase, PTO, education paid through Live Better U) and higher hourly pay if you like physical, technical work.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hr

Work the front end at a natural/organic grocery—ring up orders, handle payments, and keep lanes clean while helping shoppers on their wellness journey. Weekly pay, team discount, parental leave, and growth paths in a health-focused store.

Employer: Petco

Location: 3430 55th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$19.50/hr (start rate $14.00/hr)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in-store. Great if you love pets and want a fast-paced, people-facing retail job with clear training and growth options.

Employer: Petco

Location: 3430 55th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$22.00/hr (start rate $15.00/hr)

More advanced sales role where you mentor newer associates, support store operations, and help with opening/closing. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail and want leadership experience in a pet-focused environment.

Employer: People’s Food Coop

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (opening shift 7am–3pm, Tue–Sat)

Pay: Not listed

Support the produce department by stocking, rotating, and keeping displays fresh while helping shoppers. Comes with a 20% staff discount, 401(k) match, and a co-op environment focused on good food and community.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$16.25/hr

Be the friendly face at checkout—run the register, handle all payment types, and help customers leave happy. Good entry-level role with training provided and chances to help in other parts of the store.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time, overnight, must be 18+

Pay: $16.50–$20.60/hr

Work nights unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store ready for morning shoppers. Great if you like physical work, prefer overnight hours, and want higher starting pay.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hr

Keep the frozen section stocked, clean, and organized while helping customers find what they need. Involves unloading trucks, rotating product, and working in cooler temps—good for someone who likes steady, active work.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (must be 18+)

Pay: $16.50–$20.60/hr

Help keep the produce department fresh and inviting—stock, rotate, and prep fruits and veggies while answering customer questions. Training is provided, so it’s a nice fit if you’re new to grocery but like staying busy on your feet.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Rochester employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.