🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rochester

Rochester has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and a lot of love to give.

Breed: Maltese mix

Age: 1 year (young)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Weight: About 13 pounds

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

About Lucky:

Lucky is a sweet, loving little lap dog who came to the shelter after being abandoned. He’s a bit confused about shelter life, but he still shows a gentle, affectionate nature. He walks nicely on a leash and loves being close to his people.

He will need regular grooming to keep his soft coat looking and feeling its best. Lucky is hoping for a calm, caring home where he can feel safe and truly belong.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Age: 10 weeks (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter/Rescue: Camp Companion

Phone: (507) 951-7801

About Winter:

Winter is a tiny, happy “sparkplug” of a puppy. She’s full of playful energy, loves time with her siblings, and is always ready for a cuddle. Her foster notes say she’s not a big barker, which is a nice bonus for a little dog.

She’s working on puppy manners, including potty training and sleeping through the night in her kennel, and is doing very well so far. Winter will need a family ready for all the fun (and work!) of raising a young pup.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: Paws and Claws Humane Society

Phone: (507) 288-7226

About Ruby:

Ruby is a young Corgi mix with that classic short-legged charm. She’s currently waiting at the shelter for a family to call her own. As a young dog, she’ll benefit from regular exercise, training, and plenty of time with her people.

For full details on Ruby’s personality, needs, and adoption requirements, please contact the shelter directly or visit her listing below.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, schedule a visit, or submit an adoption application through their websites. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.