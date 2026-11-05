🤝 Rochester, MN Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Rochester has some solid options right now if you like helping people and want steady, local work. Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This role is hands-on (including personal care and some behavioral support), comes with full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, and holiday pay, and lets you build real relationships while helping people reach goals like budgeting, exercise, and community outings. Driver’s license and insured vehicle required.

Employer: SMB Disability Solutions

Location: Rochester, MN 55901

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: From $16.00/hour

One-on-one support for people with disabilities in their homes and the community, focused on independence and personal goals. This job stands out for no personal cares/minimal meds, a work cell phone, and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more). Must be 18+, have a high school diploma/GED, pass a background check, and have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: $67,454.40 – $101,212.80/year

Float social worker role across inpatient psychiatry units (adults and adolescents), providing brief psychotherapy, counseling, crisis intervention, and discharge planning with a multidisciplinary team. Requires an MSW and MN social work licensure (LGSW/LISW/LICSW or provisional), and comes with Mayo’s comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement, and education benefits. Monday–Friday, 8–5, with occasional weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.