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🏭 Rochester, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rochester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and specialty production. If you like hands-on work with solid pay and growth, these are worth a look.
Precision Surface Grinder – Weekend Nights
- Employer: Domaille Engineering
- Location: Rochester, MN (7100 Dresser Dr NE)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options noted)
- Pay: $25–$29/hr + 25% shift diff, quarterly bonus, $10K sign-on
- Shifts: Weekend overnights (Thu–Sat, 6:00 PM–6:30 AM, 36 hrs/week)
Work as a toolmaker running surface/jig grind or EDM machines for aerospace, defense, and fiber optics parts. Clean, climate-controlled shop, ultra-precise work, and strong pay for night/weekend hours.
CNC Set-Up Machinist – 1st Shift/Day Shift
- Employer: Domaille Engineering
- Location: Rochester, MN (7100 Dresser Dr NE)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options noted)
- Pay: $30–$42/hr + quarterly bonus, $10K sign-on
- Shifts: Main need on 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM); other shifts listed with differentials
Set up and run CNC mills (including 5-axis and horizontals) making tight-tolerance parts. Good fit if you like complex setups, inspection work, and want day-one benefits in a modern, climate-controlled facility.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Rochester, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Engineering role focused on SOPs, tooling, solving production problems, and training assemblers. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Industrial/Mechanical/Manufacturing Engineering and 3–5 years experience, especially in metal fab, welding, or coatings.
Fill Line Supervisor
- Employer: RION Inc
- Location: Rochester, MN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year
Lead a skincare fill-and-finish line at a biotech company spun out of Mayo. Hands-on supervisor role running liquid filling, packaging, and a small team, with strong benefits and company equity potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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