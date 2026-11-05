💻 Rochester, MN IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Rochester’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and cloud. If you’re into cloud, DevOps, or data-heavy systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focused on designing and running HashiCorp Vault as a service across Kubernetes and OpenShift. Heavy Golang, cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and DevOps/IaC work, plus mentoring and leading projects.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Rochester, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on support role for Confluent Cloud/Platform with a focus on security, cloud networking, and Kubernetes. Great if you like Linux troubleshooting, live incident calls, and want to grow into Apache Kafka expertise.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN (hybrid, within 100 miles)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $116,043.20 – $168,292.80 / year

Senior role driving digital supply chain and process automation using analytics, APIs, and large systems (ERP/EHR/data warehouses). Mix of IT, finance, and supply chain, with leadership, mentoring, and project ownership.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN (hybrid, within 100 miles)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $134,347.20 – $194,750.40 / year

Acts as a solution architect and software developer for tools that manage multimedia assets, including video from operating rooms tied into the EHR. Strong technical leadership role with system architecture, standards, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Rochester, MN (remote YES, some travel)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $127,961.60 – $185,515.20 / year

Senior cloud platform role across GCP, Azure, and on-prem, focused on FinOps, SecOps, and compliance. You’ll build dashboards, policy guardrails, and security tooling integrations, and translate complex cloud and cost data for non-technical leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.