🧑‍💼 Rochester, MN HR Jobs with Multiple Hybrid Roles

Rochester’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and tech. If you’re into people, data, and process, there are some solid roles to check out.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN (hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester/Jacksonville/Phoenix)

(hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester/Jacksonville/Phoenix) Salary: $102,336 – $143,270.40/year

Type: Full Time, Exempt

This is a senior HR role shaping enterprise‑wide leadership and talent strategy, including AI‑enabled learning and modern curriculum design. Ideal if you have 8+ years in leadership or talent development and want to consult with senior leaders and C‑suite on big, system‑wide initiatives.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN (hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester)

(hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester) Salary: $23.02 – $31.06/hour

Type: Full Time, Nonexempt

Focus on STD, FMLA, and Workers’ Comp claims—reviewing medical records, determining eligibility, and supporting employees and leaders. Good fit if you have claims/insurance/medical processing experience, like fast‑paced work, and want strong benefits with a major healthcare employer.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Rochester, MN (hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester/Jacksonville/Phoenix)

(hybrid, within 100 miles of Rochester/Jacksonville/Phoenix) Salary: $88,358.40 – $123,780.80/year

Type: Full Time, Exempt

Mid‑senior HR role centered on succession planning and leadership pipelines. You’ll support talent reviews, analyze talent data, and partner with leaders and HR to keep key roles filled and ready—great if you have 5+ years in talent management or succession planning.

Employer: Benchmark

Location: Rochester, MN

Salary: $19.59 – $24.40/hour

Type: Full Time (Shift 1, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30)

Hands‑on HR support role doing onboarding, orientations, records, recruiting support, events, and basic compliance. Good entry‑to‑mid level spot if you have HR experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want to grow in a tech‑focused manufacturing environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.