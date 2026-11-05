🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rochester

Rochester has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny lap dogs to playful pups, these adoptable dogs are ready for a second chance and a cozy home.

Paws and Claws Humane Society — (507) 288-7226

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix (short, bulldog-type build)

American Pit Bull Terrier mix (short, bulldog-type build) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Size: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Personality: Described as squishy, happy, easygoing, and a joy to be around. Staff call her “Sweet Caroline” for a reason!

Caroline has the cute, stocky look and a very sweet nature. She loves people and is ready to be someone’s heart-stealing sidekick.

👉 Meet Caroline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Size: About 60 lbs

About 60 lbs Personality: Very friendly, toy lover, enjoys snacks

Very friendly, toy lover, enjoys snacks Training: Knows some basic commands; would benefit from more training

Clover is a fun-loving young dog who enjoys toys, rawhides, and learning new things. He’s ready for better days with a family who will keep him active and engaged.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Size: Expected to be around 60 lbs full grown

Expected to be around 60 lbs full grown Personality: Happy, friendly, enjoys meeting people, good with other dogs

Happy, friendly, enjoys meeting people, good with other dogs Training: Great candidate for obedience classes

Carlos is a social, outgoing pup who loves adventures, walks, and being part of the fun. He has lots of potential and would thrive with someone who enjoys training and activity.

👉 Meet Carlos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Size: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Personality: Sweet, loving, great lap dog

Sweet, loving, great lap dog Care: Will need regular grooming

Lucky was abandoned by his owner and is a bit confused, but he’s still gentle and affectionate. He walks nicely on a leash and would love a safe, loving home where he truly belongs.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Size: About 12 lbs

About 12 lbs Personality: Sweet, snuggly, pleasant companion

Sweet, snuggly, pleasant companion Care: Needs regular grooming

Needs regular grooming Adoption Fee: $400 (plus microchip fee/tax per shelter)

Lamby is a cuddly little guy who loves being close to his people and walking nicely on leash. If you’re looking for a small, affectionate friend, he might be your match.

👉 Meet Lamby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Size: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Personality: Very nice girl, food-motivated

Very nice girl, food-motivated Training: Knows basic commands, walks nicely on leash, works for treats

Knows basic commands, walks nicely on leash, works for treats Other Pets: May do well with another dog in the home

May do well with another dog in the home Health/Weight: Could benefit from a bit of weight loss with exercise and portion control

Could benefit from a bit of weight loss with exercise and portion control Adoption Fee: $350 + $30 microchip fee + tax

Indie is a smart, cooperative dog who enjoys learning and walking. She’s ready for a family who will keep her active and help her stay fit.

👉 Meet Indie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Personality: Very sweet, greets with a happy tail wag, affectionate

Very sweet, greets with a happy tail wag, affectionate Background: Came to the shelter after her owner passed away

Came to the shelter after her owner passed away Adoption Fee: $400 + $30 microchip fee + tax

Lily isn’t a fan of shelter life, but she still shows love to everyone she meets. She’s hoping for a calm home where she can feel safe and snuggle with her people.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Size: About 35 lbs now; expected around 45 lbs full grown

About 35 lbs now; expected around 45 lbs full grown Personality: Friendly, happy, smart, ready for fun

Friendly, happy, smart, ready for fun Training/Activity: Great candidate for obedience classes; may enjoy agility or other dog sports

Wilma is an energetic young dog who would love an active family. She’s eager to learn and be included in all kinds of adventures.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Size: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Personality: Very affectionate, loves attention and cuddles

Very affectionate, loves attention and cuddles Activity: Enjoys walks and leash time

Enjoys walks and leash time Other Pets: May do well with other dogs and even cats

May do well with other dogs and even cats Care: Needs regular grooming

Randy is a loving little companion who enjoys both walks and snuggle time. He could be a great fit for a home wanting a small, people-focused dog.

👉 Meet Randy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Camp Companion — (507) 951-7801

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Personality: Quiet, easygoing, sweet, great cuddler

Quiet, easygoing, sweet, great cuddler Background: Came into rescue after his owner passed away

Came into rescue after his owner passed away Training: Walks beautifully on leash, kennel trained, good with other dogs

Walks beautifully on leash, kennel trained, good with other dogs Adoption Fee: $450

Dallas is a gentle little gentleman looking for a calm home to enjoy his golden years. He loves simple pleasures like walks and cozy cuddle spots.

👉 Meet Dallas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Personality: Sweet, playful, full of love, enjoys snuggles

Sweet, playful, full of love, enjoys snuggles Training: Working on puppy manners, potty training, and sleeping through the night in her kennel

Working on puppy manners, potty training, and sleeping through the night in her kennel Noise Level: Not a barker, per foster

Not a barker, per foster Adoption Fee: $450

Winter is a tiny sparkplug who loves playing with her siblings and cuddling with her people. She’s doing great with her early training and is ready for a family to keep guiding her.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Build: Short, stocky legs and longer body; biggest of his litter

Short, stocky legs and longer body; biggest of his litter Eyes: Striking white and light-blue eyes

Striking white and light-blue eyes Personality: Very loving, enjoys pets and cuddles

Very loving, enjoys pets and cuddles Training: Working on puppy skills

Working on puppy skills Adoption Fee: $450

Wilder is a unique-looking little tank with mesmerizing eyes and a big heart. He’s ready to grow up with a family who will love his sturdy, playful style.

👉 Meet Wilder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream with a blend of colors

Cream with a blend of colors Personality: Loves toys and snuggles, enjoys being with his people

Loves toys and snuggles, enjoys being with his people Training: Working on potty training (using potty pads due to rain)

Working on potty training (using potty pads due to rain) Adoption Fee: $450

Winston is a sweet, well-rounded pup—playful and cuddly. He’s ready to keep learning and growing with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Paws and Claws Humane Society at (507) 288-7226 or Camp Companion at (507) 951-7801, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.