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Rochester

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rochester

2 days ago

Rochester has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny lap dogs to playful pups, these adoptable dogs are ready for a second chance and a cozy home.

Paws and Claws Humane Society — (507) 288-7226

Caroline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZZo0_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix (short, bulldog-type build)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
  • Size: About 45 lbs
  • Personality: Described as squishy, happy, easygoing, and a joy to be around. Staff call her “Sweet Caroline” for a reason!

Caroline has the cute, stocky look and a very sweet nature. She loves people and is ready to be someone’s heart-stealing sidekick.

👉 Meet Caroline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2HpU_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
  • Size: About 60 lbs
  • Personality: Very friendly, toy lover, enjoys snacks
  • Training: Knows some basic commands; would benefit from more training

Clover is a fun-loving young dog who enjoys toys, rawhides, and learning new things. He’s ready for better days with a family who will keep him active and engaged.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Carlos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAGNR_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (about 8 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with white
  • Size: Expected to be around 60 lbs full grown
  • Personality: Happy, friendly, enjoys meeting people, good with other dogs
  • Training: Great candidate for obedience classes

Carlos is a social, outgoing pup who loves adventures, walks, and being part of the fun. He has lots of potential and would thrive with someone who enjoys training and activity.

👉 Meet Carlos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lucky

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  • Breed: Maltese mix
  • Age: Young (about 1 year)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Size: About 13 lbs
  • Personality: Sweet, loving, great lap dog
  • Care: Will need regular grooming

Lucky was abandoned by his owner and is a bit confused, but he’s still gentle and affectionate. He walks nicely on a leash and would love a safe, loving home where he truly belongs.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lamby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqIJg_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Size: About 12 lbs
  • Personality: Sweet, snuggly, pleasant companion
  • Care: Needs regular grooming
  • Adoption Fee: $400 (plus microchip fee/tax per shelter)

Lamby is a cuddly little guy who loves being close to his people and walking nicely on leash. If you’re looking for a small, affectionate friend, he might be your match.

👉 Meet Lamby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Indie

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  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with white
  • Size: About 55 lbs
  • Personality: Very nice girl, food-motivated
  • Training: Knows basic commands, walks nicely on leash, works for treats
  • Other Pets: May do well with another dog in the home
  • Health/Weight: Could benefit from a bit of weight loss with exercise and portion control
  • Adoption Fee: $350 + $30 microchip fee + tax

Indie is a smart, cooperative dog who enjoys learning and walking. She’s ready for a family who will keep her active and help her stay fit.

👉 Meet Indie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lily

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  • Breed: Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Adult (about 5 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
  • Personality: Very sweet, greets with a happy tail wag, affectionate
  • Background: Came to the shelter after her owner passed away
  • Adoption Fee: $400 + $30 microchip fee + tax

Lily isn’t a fan of shelter life, but she still shows love to everyone she meets. She’s hoping for a calm home where she can feel safe and snuggle with her people.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Wilma

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  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (about 8 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Size: About 35 lbs now; expected around 45 lbs full grown
  • Personality: Friendly, happy, smart, ready for fun
  • Training/Activity: Great candidate for obedience classes; may enjoy agility or other dog sports

Wilma is an energetic young dog who would love an active family. She’s eager to learn and be included in all kinds of adventures.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Randy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUoeI_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
  • Size: About 13 lbs
  • Personality: Very affectionate, loves attention and cuddles
  • Activity: Enjoys walks and leash time
  • Other Pets: May do well with other dogs and even cats
  • Care: Needs regular grooming

Randy is a loving little companion who enjoys both walks and snuggle time. He could be a great fit for a home wanting a small, people-focused dog.

👉 Meet Randy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Camp Companion — (507) 951-7801

Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8OfD_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream
  • Personality: Quiet, easygoing, sweet, great cuddler
  • Background: Came into rescue after his owner passed away
  • Training: Walks beautifully on leash, kennel trained, good with other dogs
  • Adoption Fee: $450

Dallas is a gentle little gentleman looking for a calm home to enjoy his golden years. He loves simple pleasures like walks and cozy cuddle spots.

👉 Meet Dallas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Winter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElyRh_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/chocolate
  • Personality: Sweet, playful, full of love, enjoys snuggles
  • Training: Working on puppy manners, potty training, and sleeping through the night in her kennel
  • Noise Level: Not a barker, per foster
  • Adoption Fee: $450

Winter is a tiny sparkplug who loves playing with her siblings and cuddling with her people. She’s doing great with her early training and is ready for a family to keep guiding her.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Wilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp5IU_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream
  • Build: Short, stocky legs and longer body; biggest of his litter
  • Eyes: Striking white and light-blue eyes
  • Personality: Very loving, enjoys pets and cuddles
  • Training: Working on puppy skills
  • Adoption Fee: $450

Wilder is a unique-looking little tank with mesmerizing eyes and a big heart. He’s ready to grow up with a family who will love his sturdy, playful style.

👉 Meet Wilder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNrqU_1GmuLhxI00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream with a blend of colors
  • Personality: Loves toys and snuggles, enjoys being with his people
  • Training: Working on potty training (using potty pads due to rain)
  • Adoption Fee: $450

Winston is a sweet, well-rounded pup—playful and cuddly. He’s ready to keep learning and growing with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Rochester, MN area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Paws and Claws Humane Society at (507) 288-7226 or Camp Companion at (507) 951-7801, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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