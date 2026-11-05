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Rochester
📅 November teen programs at Rochester Public Library
3 days ago
📅 Teen events at Rochester Public Library this November
The Rochester Public Library Teen Room has a full lineup for teens this fall.
- Teen Fall Reading Program: Runs now through Dec 20. For ages 11–18 (6th grade and up). Sign up anytime on Beanstack or at https://rplnhreads.beanstack.org/. Earn prizes and enter raffle drawings on Dec 21.
- Middle School Book Club: Books are available to borrow from the display in the middle of the Teen Room.
- Spaulding NHS students: Earn volunteer hours by reading and writing reviews through Beanstack.
- Drop‑in programs: Monday evenings and Wednesdays after school. Check the calendar on Beanstack or https://rpl.lib.nh.us/teens.
- Movie Night: Night at the Museum on the big screen, Mon, Nov 23 at 5:30 p.m. No sign‑up needed.
- Arts in Reach craft: Make puffy felt creatures, Wed, Nov 4, 5–6:30 p.m. in the Teen Room. Registration required (link provided by the library).
- Teen groups (no registration):
- Writing Group: Wed 14 at 6 p.m.
- Book Group: Tue 27 at 6 p.m.
Teens are welcome to do homework, hang out, use the maker space, read, or draw on the whiteboard tables in the Teen Room.
More Info: Rochester Public Library Announces Novemeber Activ...
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