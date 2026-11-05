📅 November teen programs at Rochester Public Library

📅 Teen events at Rochester Public Library this November

The Rochester Public Library Teen Room has a full lineup for teens this fall.

Teen Fall Reading Program: Runs now through Dec 20 . For ages 11–18 (6th grade and up) . Sign up anytime on Beanstack or at https://rplnhreads.beanstack.org/ . Earn prizes and enter raffle drawings on Dec 21 .

Runs now through . For ages . Sign up anytime on or at . Earn prizes and enter raffle drawings on . Middle School Book Club: Books are available to borrow from the display in the middle of the Teen Room .

Books are available to borrow from the display in the middle of the . Spaulding NHS students: Earn volunteer hours by reading and writing reviews through Beanstack .

Earn volunteer hours by reading and writing reviews through . Drop‑in programs: Monday evenings and Wednesdays after school . Check the calendar on Beanstack or https://rpl.lib.nh.us/teens .

and . Check the calendar on Beanstack or . Movie Night: Night at the Museum on the big screen, Mon, Nov 23 at 5:30 p.m. No sign‑up needed.

Night at the Museum on the big screen, No sign‑up needed. Arts in Reach craft: Make puffy felt creatures, Wed, Nov 4, 5–6:30 p.m. in the Teen Room. Registration required (link provided by the library).

Make puffy felt creatures, in the Teen Room. (link provided by the library). Teen groups (no registration): Writing Group: Wed 14 at 6 p.m. Book Group: Tue 27 at 6 p.m.



Teens are welcome to do homework, hang out, use the maker space, read, or draw on the whiteboard tables in the Teen Room.