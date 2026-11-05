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Rochester

📅 November teen programs at Rochester Public Library

3 days ago
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📅 Teen events at Rochester Public Library this November

The Rochester Public Library Teen Room has a full lineup for teens this fall.

  • Teen Fall Reading Program: Runs now through Dec 20. For ages 11–18 (6th grade and up). Sign up anytime on Beanstack or at https://rplnhreads.beanstack.org/. Earn prizes and enter raffle drawings on Dec 21.
  • Middle School Book Club: Books are available to borrow from the display in the middle of the Teen Room.
  • Spaulding NHS students: Earn volunteer hours by reading and writing reviews through Beanstack.
  • Drop‑in programs: Monday evenings and Wednesdays after school. Check the calendar on Beanstack or https://rpl.lib.nh.us/teens.
  • Movie Night: Night at the Museum on the big screen, Mon, Nov 23 at 5:30 p.m. No sign‑up needed.
  • Arts in Reach craft: Make puffy felt creatures, Wed, Nov 4, 5–6:30 p.m. in the Teen Room. Registration required (link provided by the library).
  • Teen groups (no registration):
    • Writing Group: Wed 14 at 6 p.m.
    • Book Group: Tue 27 at 6 p.m.

Teens are welcome to do homework, hang out, use the maker space, read, or draw on the whiteboard tables in the Teen Room.

More Info: Rochester Public Library Announces Novemeber Activ...

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